KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth was itching to make amends after seeing its 21-game winning streak end last week.
And although the Eagles delivered a 41-20 road victory Saturday over in-town rival Glenn, the final score of the Central Piedmont 4-A game was not indicative of how things went through the first three quarters of the game.
“I’m so proud of how our guys continue to overcome adversity,” said Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth. “In spite of all the injuries we’ve had this season and all the penalties (in this game), we still came out on top. Our coaching staff did a great job of making halftime adjustments.”
The game was set to be played on Friday night, but a partial power outage of the stadium lights on the visitor’s side of the field resulted in a prolonged delay for the start of the game. Athletics directors and the head coaches from the schools had a long conference with game officials. Twenty-five minutes after the scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff, the decision was made to postpone the game until Saturday.
Midway through the third quarter, East Forsyth took a 21-14, its first lead of the game, on a 10-yard run by Ty Lyles. The Bobcats responded with a time consuming 80-yard drive that ended with quarterback Camden Coleman scoring on a 1-yard keeper with 9 seconds remaining in the quarter. Glenn missed the PAT, so the Eagles kept the lead at 21-20.
Early in the fourth, Lyles threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Chris Chaplin III, and the Eagles extended their lead to 28-20. Glenn, however, put together another promising drive.
Coleman threw what appeared to be a 10-yard touchdown pass to Aronson Cook that would have made it a two-point game. But the touchdown was nullified by an ineligible player downfield penalty on Glenn. On the next play, Morgan Childs intercepted Coleman’s pass near the goal line to snuff out that threat.
For the game, Coleman, completed 15 of 29 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
After the Glenn turnover, East Forsyth added two more touchdowns. Robbin Smith, who had 169 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns, took a direct snap in the Wildcat formation and ran 79 yards for one score. On Glenn’s next offensive possession, Coleman was sacked and fumbled inside the Bobcats 10-yard line. Five plays later, Joe Ritchens scored the game’s final touchdown on a 7-yard run.
“This game was a tale of two halves,” Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of capitalizing on all the scoring opportunities we had. Plus, our defense got beat on three big plays. All season long, we’ve prided ourselves on not giving up the big play. Even so, hats off to East Forsyth.”
Glenn’s offense got off to strong start in the first half, but not with its usual smash-mouth style. Coleman hooked up with Markell Lloyd on a 22-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game with 9:46 to go in the first quarter.
In the final minute of the quarter, Glenn struck again. This time, Coleman flipped a swing pass to Mekhi Fenner, who scored from 21 yards out to give the home team a 14-0 lead.
East Forsyth got back in contention midway through the second quarter on what appeared to be a blown coverage in the secondary. Lyles connected with Jamison Warren on a crossing route for a 52-yard touchdown. Warren made the catch with only one defender to beat and won the race to the end zone.
The Bobcats’ defense was as stout as ever in the opening half, holding the usually-potent Eagles offense to 111 total yards through the first two quarters of the game. The bulk of the passing yards (68) came from the Lyles TD throw.
East Forsyth 41, Glenn 20
E. Forsyth 0 7 14 20 — 41 Glenn 14 0 6 0 — 20
G—Markell Lloyd 22 pass from Camden Coleman (Marco Campos kick)
G—Mekhi Fenner 21 pass from Coleman (Campos kick)
EF—Jamison Warren 52 pass from Ty’Shaun Lyles (Andrew Conrad kick)
EF—Robbin Smith 2 run (Conrad kick)
EF—Lyles 10 run (Conrad kick)
G—Coleman 1 run (kick blocked)
EF—Chris Chaplin II 42 pass from Lyles (Conrad kick)
EF—Smith 79 run (kick failed)
EF—Joe Ritchens 7 run (Conrad kick)
Records: East Forsyth 7-1, 1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A; Glenn 5-2, 1-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.