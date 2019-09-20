hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

Dudley  23

Southeast Guilford  0

Why the Panthers Won: Dudley pitched a defensive shutout, allowing very little yards on the ground especially.  Also, the Panthers’ secondary was able to shut down Southeast Guilford’s receiving targets.  They pounded the ball with a slew of different ball carriers, milked the clock, and finished off Southeast in the fourth quarter.

Why the Falcons Lost: Southeast Guilford couldn’t move the chains.  If it weren’t for Cameron Williams' two picks in their own end zone, the score might have been more lopsided.  Dudley owned time of possession, making it hard for the Falcons to get key stops when they needed to.

The big play: On Dudley’s first possession, Running back Myles Smith exploded 36 yards downfield for a touchdown on a halfback sweep for the first score of the game. The run by Smith set up Dudley’s offense for more success later in the game and turned out to be enough points to win the game anyway. 

Stars-  Dudley – Jahmier Slade 6-10- 73 yards, 1 int. ;  4 car. 20 yds.

                        Branson Adams   2 rec.   42 yds,   

                       Myles Smith -  4 car. 39 yds 1 TD

                         

          Southeast Guilford- Jalen Fairley  18 car.  47 yds.,  Cameron Williams 2 int. 

         

Three things we learned

1.  Dudley’s core of running backs is highly proficient.  They can lower the helmet for tough runs or break the long score. 

2.   The Panthers are on a roll.  They’ve won four games in a row – all of them in blowout fashion.   They have a nice road win at Southeast Guilford to add to their resume. 

3.   Southeast Guilford definitely still sports a stout defense.  However, the offensive play-calling with two struggling quarterbacks has been questionable. 

 

Records: Dudley 4-1; Southeast Guilford 2-3

 What they’re saying

“I mean we got the win, but there was a lot of mistakes that we made.  We got to cut down on the mistakes….(Dudley) just needs to come in and clear our heads and celebrate the victory… come in watch film; work, grind and get ready for that next game.” 

 

Senior Dudley Running Back Marlon Darby on heading into next week

“So, every week we work hard and try to get as much information as we can… (Asheboro) is a good team, and they are looking for a win… It’s homecoming… so, we are going to need to lock in and get a win.” 

Southeast Guilford Coach Kennedy Tinsley on next week’s game

 

Up next

Dudley vs. South Iredell, Friday, 7:30

Southeast Guilford vs. Asheboro, Friday, 7:30

Scoring summary

Dudley                             7         7         0       9

Southeast Guilford        0         0         0       0       

 

Dudley – Myles Smith 36 yd. run (Woodson kick)  1st, 8:10

 

Dudley-  Mekhi Wall 5 yd. run   (Woodson kick)     2nd,   :23

 

Dudley- Defensive Team Safety, 4th   10:55

 

Dudley- Marlon Darby 10 yd. run (Woodson kick)  , 4th   9:47

 

