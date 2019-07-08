HSXtra.com All-Area defensive lineman Myles Murphy committed to North Carolina today in Dudley High School's media center.
Murphy, a rising senior who is 6 feet 4 and 280 pounds, is a consensus four-star recruit. He is the No. 96-ranked player in the nation, No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 4 player in North Carolina in the Class of 2020, according to 247 Sports.
Among his finalists were Alabama, Florida and South Carolina.
Murphy made 18 tackles for losses and registered 10 sacks as a junior at Southwest Guilford.
Watch for more coming this afternoon at HSXtra.com.