CLEMMONS – The combination of running backs G’Mone Wilson and Zy Dillard made West Forsyth’s offense go tonight against the Dudley Panthers. The pair combined for more than 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns – four of them coming from Wilson – to lead the Titans to a 42-13 victory in the season opener.
Dillard was the game’s leading rusher with 108 yards on 21 carries while Wilson finished the game with 97 yards rushing on 26 carries.
“Both of them can run the ball,” Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth said. “G’Mone – I think everyone knows what goes on with G’Mone; he draws a bunch of attention, and he does a great job running the ball.
“…But nobody knows about that other one. Well, they’re going to know about him now, and he’s a good player, too.”
Dudley’s offense was never able to find its footing throughout the game. Dudley had only 66 yards of offense at halftime – 38 of those coming on a long pass from quarterback Jahmeir Slade to receiver Michael Wyman. Slade finished the game with 73 yards on 5-of-13 passing.
That play moved the ball down to the West Forsyth 19. Two West Forsyth penalties, which occurred on the same play, moved the ball down the 4-yard line, and Branson Adams ran into the left side of the end zone on the next play to helped the Panthers take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
With the score tied at 7 in the second quarter, a recovery by West Forsyth’s Kendall Williams on an unexpected short kickoff was all West Forsyth needed
A touchdown by Wilson on a 2-yard run up the middle with 5:39 left in the second quarter helped make it a 7-7 game. Five plays after Williams’ recovery, Zy Dillard scored on an 11-yard run to the left side helped give the Titans a 14-7 with 4:10 left in the first half.
“It think it was very pivotal,” Coach Stephen Davis of Dudley said. “It gave them momentum we couldn’t get back. If you know anything about sports, it’s hard to get it back, and that’s what they did.”
Despite the 29-point loss in the season opener, Davis is not going to let his team dwell on it ahead of next week’s game against Jamestown Ragsdale.
“Like I just told them: ‘This game is over, I’m not going to beat you up about it, how you respond means a lot,” Davis said.
Wilson scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard, and his fourth and final touchdown put the game out of reach with the Titans leading 35-7 with 10:12 left in the game.
Dudley got a late touchdown after the game had already been decided. With the West Forsyth leading 42-7 and less than four minutes left in the game, backup quarterback Emanuel Elliott threw a high pass to Myles Smith for a 19-yard score. Elliott’s pass on the conversion attempt was intercepted in the end zone.