Three area football teams had byes last week in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs. The coaches of those three teams spoke with the News & Record’s Joe Sirera about how they approached the bye week and how they prepared for Friday night’s Class 4-A West second-round games:
JOHNNY BOYKIN, Ragsdale coach
On whether the bye was a good thing or a bad thing for his team:
“Football programs, no matter what the team, are creatures of habit. Once you get in a groove, obviously you’d like to keep playing and that is tough. But you are who you are and you do what you do. We want to be a team that can really focus on playing with good energy, good enthusiasm, great effort. That’s the hallmark of how we want to play. We went back and kind of reaffirmed what we believe in.”
On scouting the Page-Mooresville game to see the Tigers’ potential opponents:
“Film can be deceiving. You don’t really get a sense of how big, strong, fast, physical a team is, the speed at which they play, the grit with which they play. All of the intangibles and characteristics of a team you don’t see that on film. It gives you a sense of how tough a team is, how well they run to the ball, how disciplined they are. Some of those things you can see on film, but it gives you a real sense of what a team is about and who they really are.”
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley coach
On whether the bye was a good thing or a bad thing for his team:
“When you get to playoff time and they’re going to tell you that you’re already in the second round, that’s a good thing, so I’m never going to complain about having one fewer game to play. We did just have a bye (Oct. 25), so it would’ve been nice to keep playing.”
On how the Whirlies spent the bye week:
“We use the bye week to focus on ourselves, because after the regular season’s over and you’ve spent so much time game-planning it’s kind of nice to go back and put your attention on the things we need to do to get better. … We also took a couple of days off for our guys to rest and get away from it, as well as our coaches.”
On scouting the Indian Trail Porter Ridge-Lake Norman game to see the Whirlies’ potential opponents:
“It’s always good when you can watch someone in person and get a feel for them. I always feel like it’s really hard to tell until you get out on the field with someone and really get going on a Friday night. If we have the chance to go see somebody, we’re always going to do that just to see little things like some personnel stuff you might miss on film or their tempo or snap count and cadence.”
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth coach
On whether the bye was a good thing or a bad thing for his team:
“That’s the million-dollar question, and it probably goes year to year with what kind of team you are and where you are. These last two years have been perfect for us having byes. This year it helped us a lot to get healthy. We’re about as healthy as we possibly can be at this stage.”
On preparing for two potential opponents:
“It’s always nice to have two weeks to prepare. We had a couple of practice sessions where we were going vs. Davie stuff and we had one practice where we were going against West Meck stuff. We prepared for both, but we felt Davie was going to be our opponent and gave them two days instead of one.”
