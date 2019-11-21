FRIDAY'S NCHSAA PLAYOFF GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 5 Glenn (8-4) at No. 4 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)

No. 6 Mooresville (7-5) at No. 3 Ragsdale (5-6)

No. 7 Davie County (7-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2)

No. 9 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-5) at No. 1 Grimsley (10-1)

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 6 Mount Tabor (8-4) at No. 3 Dudley (10-2)

No. 13 Northern Guilford (8-4) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (11-1)

CLASS 3-AA EAST

No. 14 Hope Mills Gray's Creek (8-4) at No. 6 Southeast Guilford (9-3)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 6 Northeast Guilford (10-2) at No. 3 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (10-2)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 7 Newton Conover (8-4) at No. 2 Reidsville (11-1)