Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) throws up two fingers as he runs past East Forsyth junior defensive back Jordan Timmons (9) to score his second touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) is tackled by West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) while he dives into the end zone to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night.
West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) and East Forsyth sophomore wide receiver Da'Mon Stokes (17) collide after Williams broke up a pass intended for Stokes in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night.
KERNERSVILLE – A game that was hyped as much as Friday’s Central Piedmont 4-A opener between undefeated West Forsyth and East Forsyth turned out to be as good as advertised.
It came down to the last possession. And West Forsyth held off East Forsyth 41-38 at jam-packed Fred E. Lewis Stadium to end the Eagles’ 21-game winning streak.
East Forsyth kicker Andrew Conrad missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt wide left with 33.7 seconds left to preserve the win for West Forsyth.
“It was a war, it was a war, it was a war,” said Coach Adrian Snow of the Titans. “I mean just bodies laying everywhere. It was a war. Their kids — I know he’s (Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth) proud of his kids. They fought the fight too, man. They didn’t want to give up.”
Running back G’mone Wilson of the Titans, who had 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown, scored on a 10-yard touchdown with 7:05 left to help give West Forsyth (7-0, 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A) a 41-38 lead.
“At the end of the day you can’t make mistakes against a great team like that,” Willert said. “And once again, a couple penalties, we turned over the ball and that’s what happens. You just can’t do things like that against a great team like West.”
The Eagles (6-1, 0-1) took the ensuing possession at their 43 and drove to the Titans’ 29 with 38.7 seconds left. On fourth-and-11, Willert elected to send out Conrad to the long field goal.
“We know he’s a great kicker. He’s made a lot of big kicks for us,” Willert said. “It’s just the way it is. I see NFL guys miss them all the time. Andrew will be great, and he’ll be OK, and he’ll make a big one for us down the road.”
West Forsyth led 34-17 after Zy Dillard sprinted 44 yards for a touchdown with 7:30 left in the third quarter. East Forsyth stalled on the ensuing possession and West Forsyth took over at its own 22 with 6:03 left in the third quarter. On fourth-and-1 at the West Forsyth 31, Snow elected to go for it on a fake punt. Punter Jake Hill was stopped short of the first down, and East Forsyth took over.
“Hindsight’s 20/20,” Snow said. “But at the end of the day, we told our kids before the game we came here to win. And I told them at halftime, ‘We’re going to try to win.’ We weren’t going to try to lose."
Snow said he thought he had the perfect play called.
“We’d been working on the fake and felt good about it, and they executed it and not that we didn’t. They made a play. That’s what happens in games like this.”
The Eagles took control from there and scored three plays later on a 9-yard run by Robbin Smith to help make it 34-24 with 3:46 left in the third quarter. The Eagles trimmed the lead to 34-31 with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter after a 4-yard run by Joe Ritchens.
The Eagles, who lost star running back Ahmani Marshall to a shoulder injury in the third quarter, weren’t done yet. Quarterback Ty Lyles threw a screen pass to Chris Chaplin III, and Chaplin ran 60 yards for a touchdown to help the Eagles take a 38-34 lead with 7:46 left.
Willert said Marshall would be further examined to determine the extent of the injury.
West Forsyth bounced back from the failed fourth-down conversion attempt, and Wilson had a 53-yard run to take the ball to the 7 with 7:30 left.
"He's a tremendous talent," Snow said. "There's no doubt about that. He's electric, man."
Two plays later, Wilson, who earlier injured his hamstring, scored to help the Titans regain the lead at 41-38 with 7:05 left.
“Coach Snow told me, ‘G’mone, we need a play,’” Wilson said. “So I did everything I could to get back in, stretched out, and I made a play.”
Wilson summed up the game as best he could.
“This is the best football game I’ve been in,” he said.
West Forsyth;7;14;13;7;—;41
East Forsyth;7;3;14;14;—;38
EF – Robbin Smith 1 run (Andrew Conrad kick)
WF – G’mone Wilson 19 pass from Jalen Ferguson (Jaylen James kick)
WF – Wilson 20 run (James kick)
EF – Conrad 33 FG
WF – Jordan Kennedy 8 pass from Ferguson (James kick)
WF – Will Knight 68 fumble recovery (kick blocked)
EF – Javon McAllister 78 kickoff return (Conrad kick)
WF – Zy Dillard 44 run (James kick)
EF – Smith 9 run (Conrad kick)
EF – Joe Ritchens 4 run (Conrad kick)
EF – Chris Chaplin 60 pass from Ty Lyles (Conrad kick)
WF – Wilson 10 run (James kick)
Records – West Forsyth 7-0 (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A), East Forsyth 6-1 (0-1)
1 of 65
West Forsyth junior wide receiver Jaylen James (23) celebrates with teammates following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) is tackled by East Forsyth junior defensive back Jordan Timmons (9) as he lands into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) celebrates in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) and East Forsyth sophomore wide receiver Da’Mon Stokes (17) collide after Williams broke up a pass intended for Stokes in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior defensive back Will Knight (6) recovers a fumble from East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) is tackled by West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) throws up two fingers as he runs past East Forsyth junior defensive back Jordan Timmons (9) to score his second touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) is tackled by West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) while he dives into the end zone to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) and West Forsyth junior defensive lineman David Pegram (44) celebrate in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior offensive lineman Chris Davis (75) runs out on the field with the team prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) stiff-arms East Forsyth sophomore defensive back Isaiah Crowell (8) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
The East Forsyth marching band performs prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow shouts in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior defensive lineman Thomas Hurley (91) and East Forsyth senior defensive back Kendrick Ward (33) make their way through the crowd prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) breaks away for a first down in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) takes a moment to himself prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth's student section cheers prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) breaks away from West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dilllard (4) still-arms East Forsyth senior linebacker Javon Cobbs (11) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth sophomore wide receiver Da’Mon Stokes (17) runs the ball in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III (3) is tackled by West Forsyth sophomore defensive back Chris VanKleeck (33) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) celebrates in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Braxton Albright, 2, enjoys a Happy Meal in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior defensive back Javon McAllister (10) runs the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth and East Forsyth meet for the coin toss prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth junior offensive lineman Jared Wilson (56) lifts West Forsyth junior halfback Jordan Kennedy (81) to celebrate Kennedy's touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior defensive back Javon McAllister (10) breaks away from West Forsyth senior offensive lineman Grant Copeland (64) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior defensive lineman Isaiah Shepherd (19) takes a moment to himself prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior wide receiver Shane Jarvis (3) attempts to break away from East Forsyth sophomore defensive back Isaiah Crowell (8) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior linebacker Elijah Thomas (28) celebrates in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dilllard (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior running back Robbin Smith (7) is tackled by West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) is tackled by West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Members of the East Forsyth dance team shout in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) is tackled by West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) after breaking away from West Forsyth senior linebacker Jackson North (34) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior quarterback Jalen Ferguson (7) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth cheerleaders shout in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior defensive lineman Thomaz Johnson (99) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) is tackled by West Forsyth sophomore defensive back Chris VanKleeck (33) and West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth junior halfback Jordan Kennedy (81) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior defensive end Zyun Reeves (18) takes a moment to himself prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior running back Robbin Smith (7) breaks away for a touchdown in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert reacts after a West Forsyth touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Members of the West Forsyth dance team celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow walks off the field smiling with West Forsyth senior defensive lineman Patrick for halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth sophomore running back Traylon Ingram (29) checks himself out in the mirror during halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) celebrates East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III's (3) touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert encourages his team as they run off the field in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth captains walk out for the coin toss prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth senior linebacker Javon Cobbs (11) runs out on the field with the team prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
An East Forsyth assistant coach gives the team a motivational speech during halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow celebrates with his team following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
A West Forsyth cheerleader leaps into an East Forsyth cheerleader's arms during halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) celebrates in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow celebrates with an assistant coach following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13), East Forsyth sophomore wide receiver Da’Mon Stokes (17) and West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) jump for a pass in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert speaks to his team following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Photos: West Forsyth football 41-38 over East Forsyth
1 of 65
West Forsyth junior wide receiver Jaylen James (23) celebrates with teammates following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) is tackled by East Forsyth junior defensive back Jordan Timmons (9) as he lands into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) celebrates in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) and East Forsyth sophomore wide receiver Da’Mon Stokes (17) collide after Williams broke up a pass intended for Stokes in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior defensive back Will Knight (6) recovers a fumble from East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) is tackled by West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) throws up two fingers as he runs past East Forsyth junior defensive back Jordan Timmons (9) to score his second touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) is tackled by West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) while he dives into the end zone to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) and West Forsyth junior defensive lineman David Pegram (44) celebrate in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior offensive lineman Chris Davis (75) runs out on the field with the team prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) stiff-arms East Forsyth sophomore defensive back Isaiah Crowell (8) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
The East Forsyth marching band performs prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow shouts in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior defensive lineman Thomas Hurley (91) and East Forsyth senior defensive back Kendrick Ward (33) make their way through the crowd prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) breaks away for a first down in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) takes a moment to himself prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth's student section cheers prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) breaks away from West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dilllard (4) still-arms East Forsyth senior linebacker Javon Cobbs (11) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth sophomore wide receiver Da’Mon Stokes (17) runs the ball in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III (3) is tackled by West Forsyth sophomore defensive back Chris VanKleeck (33) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) celebrates in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Braxton Albright, 2, enjoys a Happy Meal in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Javon McAllister (10) runs the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth and East Forsyth meet for the coin toss prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth junior offensive lineman Jared Wilson (56) lifts West Forsyth junior halfback Jordan Kennedy (81) to celebrate Kennedy's touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Javon McAllister (10) breaks away from West Forsyth senior offensive lineman Grant Copeland (64) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive lineman Isaiah Shepherd (19) takes a moment to himself prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior wide receiver Shane Jarvis (3) attempts to break away from East Forsyth sophomore defensive back Isaiah Crowell (8) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior linebacker Elijah Thomas (28) celebrates in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dilllard (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Robbin Smith (7) is tackled by West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) is tackled by West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Members of the East Forsyth dance team shout in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) is tackled by West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) after breaking away from West Forsyth senior linebacker Jackson North (34) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior quarterback Jalen Ferguson (7) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth cheerleaders shout in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive lineman Thomaz Johnson (99) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) is tackled by West Forsyth sophomore defensive back Chris VanKleeck (33) and West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth junior halfback Jordan Kennedy (81) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior defensive end Zyun Reeves (18) takes a moment to himself prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Robbin Smith (7) breaks away for a touchdown in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert reacts after a West Forsyth touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Ahmani Marshall (1) walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Members of the West Forsyth dance team celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow walks off the field smiling with West Forsyth senior defensive lineman Patrick for halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth sophomore running back Traylon Ingram (29) checks himself out in the mirror during halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty’Shaun Lyles (4) celebrates East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III's (3) touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert encourages his team as they run off the field in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth captains walk out for the coin toss prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth senior linebacker Javon Cobbs (11) runs out on the field with the team prior to a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
An East Forsyth assistant coach gives the team a motivational speech during halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow celebrates with his team following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A West Forsyth cheerleader leaps into an East Forsyth cheerleader's arms during halftime of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game between East Forsyth and West Forsyth on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) celebrates in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow celebrates with an assistant coach following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Joe Ritchens (13), East Forsyth sophomore wide receiver Da’Mon Stokes (17) and West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) jump for a pass in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the East Forsyth Eagles, 41-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert speaks to his team following the West Forsyth Titans 41-38 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday night, Oct. 11, 2019, at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C.