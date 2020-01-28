ASHEBORO – Blake Brewer, a 2007 graduate of Asheboro High School and a native, has been hired as the school's new football coach.
“He has been a long-time assistant coach for Blue Comet football and the head football coach for our junior varsity football team," Dr. Aaron Woody, superintendent for Asheboro City Schools, said in a news release. "We are confident in his ability to continue the Asheboro High School tradition of excellence in academics and athletics."
Brewer graduated from East Carolina University in 2011, then returned to his hometown to coach and teach at Asheboro High School. He has led the junior varsity football team since 2013. The team won its league in 2016 (7-3 record) and 2018 (9-1). Brewer also coaches track and field and he teaches physical education.
Asheboro did not retain Kevin Gillespie, who coached Page to a state championship in 2011 and runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016, after the Blue Comets went 5-28 during his three seasons.
