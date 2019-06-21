What: High school football 7-on-7 tournaments
When: Saturday
Admission: $5
DAVID AMERSON 7-ON-7
Where: Dudley HS
Teams: Pool A — Carver, Dudley, Durham Riverside, Eastern Guilford, Western Alamance. Pool B — Atkins, Reagan, Southeast Guilford, Winston-Salem Prep, TBA.
SCHEDULE
Tarpley Stadium
9:30 a.m.: Dudley vs. Western Alamance, Riverside vs. Eastern Guilford
10:05: Carver vs. Dudley, Western Alamance vs. Riverside
10:40: Eastern Guilford vs. Carver, Dudley vs. Riverside
11:20: Winston-Salem Prep vs. TBA, Southeast Guilford vs. Reagan
Noon: Reagan vs. Winston-Salem Prep, TBA vs. Atkins
1:30 p.m.: Pool A first place vs. Pool B fourth place, Pool B first place vs. Pool A fourth place
2:05 p.m.: Pool A first place-Pool B fourth place winner vs. Pool B second place-Pool A third place winner
2:30 p.m.: Championship
Practice field
9:30 a.m.: Southeast Guilford vs. Winston-Salem Prep, Atkins vs. Reagan
10:05: TBA vs. Southeast Guilford, Winston-Salem Prep vs. Atkins
10:40: Reagan vs. TBA, Southeast Guilford vs. Atkins
11:20: Western Alamance vs. Carver, Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford
Noon: Eastern Guilford vs. Western Alamance, Carver vs. Riverside
1:30 p.m.: Pool A second place vs. Pool B third place, Pool B second place vs. Pool A third place
2:05 p.m.: Pool B first place-Pool A fourth place winner vs. Pool A second place-Pool B third place winner
2:30 p.m.: Third-place game
GUILFORD COLLEGE
Where: Guilford College
Teams: Cardinal Division — Chesterfield (S.C.), East Forsyth, Morehead, Northern Guilford. White Division — Mount Tabor, Northwest Guilford, Rockingham County, Western Guilford.
SCHEDULE
Stadium
10 a.m.: Chesterfield vs. Northern Guilford, East Forsyth vs. Morehead
10:35: East Forsyth vs. Northern Guilford, Chesterfield vs. Morehead
11:20: Mount Tabor vs. Northwest Guilford, Rockingham County vs. Western Guilford
12:15 p.m.: Cardinal first place vs. White fourth place, White first place vs. Cardinal fourth place
12:50: White second place vs. Cardinal third place, Cardinal second place vs. White third place
1:30: Semifinals
2:15: Championship
Old football grass field
10 a.m.: Mount Tabor vs. Western Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. Rockingham County
10:35: Northwest Guilford vs. Western Guilford, Mount Tabor vs. Rockingham County
11:20: Chesterfield vs. East Forsyth, Morehead vs. Northern Guilford