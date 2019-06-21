HSExtra-football.jpg

What: High school football 7-on-7 tournaments

When: Saturday

Admission: $5

DAVID AMERSON 7-ON-7

Where: Dudley HS

Teams: Pool A — Carver, Dudley, Durham Riverside, Eastern Guilford, Western Alamance. Pool B — Atkins, Reagan, Southeast Guilford, Winston-Salem Prep, TBA.

SCHEDULE

Tarpley Stadium

9:30 a.m.: Dudley vs. Western Alamance, Riverside vs. Eastern Guilford

10:05: Carver vs. Dudley, Western Alamance vs. Riverside

10:40: Eastern Guilford vs. Carver, Dudley vs. Riverside

11:20: Winston-Salem Prep vs. TBA, Southeast Guilford vs. Reagan

Noon: Reagan vs. Winston-Salem Prep, TBA vs. Atkins

1:30 p.m.: Pool A first place vs. Pool B fourth place, Pool B first place vs. Pool A fourth place

2:05 p.m.: Pool A first place-Pool B fourth place winner vs. Pool B second place-Pool A third place winner

2:30 p.m.: Championship

Practice field

9:30 a.m.: Southeast Guilford vs. Winston-Salem Prep, Atkins vs. Reagan

10:05: TBA vs. Southeast Guilford, Winston-Salem Prep vs. Atkins

10:40: Reagan vs. TBA, Southeast Guilford vs. Atkins

11:20: Western Alamance vs. Carver, Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford

Noon: Eastern Guilford vs. Western Alamance, Carver vs. Riverside

1:30 p.m.: Pool A second place vs. Pool B third place, Pool B second place vs. Pool A third place

2:05 p.m.: Pool B first place-Pool A fourth place winner vs. Pool A second place-Pool B third place winner

2:30 p.m.: Third-place game

GUILFORD COLLEGE

Where: Guilford College

Teams: Cardinal Division — Chesterfield (S.C.), East Forsyth, Morehead, Northern Guilford. White Division — Mount Tabor, Northwest Guilford, Rockingham County, Western Guilford.

SCHEDULE

Stadium

10 a.m.: Chesterfield vs. Northern Guilford, East Forsyth vs. Morehead

10:35: East Forsyth vs. Northern Guilford, Chesterfield vs. Morehead

11:20: Mount Tabor vs. Northwest Guilford, Rockingham County vs. Western Guilford

12:15 p.m.: Cardinal first place vs. White fourth place, White first place vs. Cardinal fourth place

12:50: White second place vs. Cardinal third place, Cardinal second place vs. White third place

1:30: Semifinals

2:15: Championship

Old football grass field

10 a.m.: Mount Tabor vs. Western Guilford, Northwest Guilford vs. Rockingham County

10:35: Northwest Guilford vs. Western Guilford, Mount Tabor vs. Rockingham County

11:20: Chesterfield vs. East Forsyth, Morehead vs. Northern Guilford

