Updated at 6:15 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A month after losing Kennedy Tinsley to Charlotte Mallard Creek, Southeast Guilford has found its next football coach.
Earl Bates is leaving Northeast Guilford after three seasons to take over the Falcons’ program, Southeast athletics director Shawyn Newton announced in an email today. Southeast will be Bates’ third Guilford County school in five years and his fourth area football program in six years overall.
Bates left Morehead after guiding the Panthers to a 10-4 record and a deep playoff run in 2015 with a 20-39 mark in five seasons. He then spent one season at Southern Guilford, where the Storm went 11-3 and also reached the third round of the playoffs.
In 2017, Bates took over a Northeast program that had gone 6-17 the previous two seasons and quickly turned the Rams around. His first team went 7-5, his second finished 6-6 and Northeast went 10-3 with a first-round playoff victory in 2019.
“I have a lot of respect for those kids at Northeast and what they accomplished," he said, “and I want them to know how much I appreciate them.”
Bates said he understands there will be questions about how frequently he has moved in recent years.
“When I took the Northeast job I didn’t have intentions to only be there for three years,” he said, “but in the coaching profession there are certain jobs and certain places in your life as a coach where opportunities present themselves and you have to take a look at them. Southeast was one of those places, and it’s a good fit for me and where I’m at in my career. I feel like it’s a place where I can go and be successful and stay for a long time.”
Bates replaces Tinsley, who spent three seasons as Southeast Guilford’s head coach and guided the Falcons to a 32-9 record in that span. His 2018 team was the NCHSAA Class 3-AA East Regional champion and reached the state title game, losing 27-14 to Matthews Weddington.
The relationship Bates has with Tinsley actually played a role in the new Falcons coach’s decision.
“I got to really know him when he and Coach (Doug) Robertson were together at Eastern Guilford because of the connection Coach Robertson and I have from Reidsville,” said Bates, who spent 20 years as an assistant coach with the Rams and helped them win five state titles before he took the Morehead job. “I was shocked when I saw he was leaving. That program has won before, and when he got there he took it to another level. It intrigued me to pursue the job and not just sustain it but build on it.”
The chance to play for state championships, which Southeast did in 2018, was a big attraction for Bates as were the community support and the facilities the Falcons have.
“Everything with me goes back to my 20 years coaching at Reidsville,” said Bates, who will also serve as head coach for boys track and field at Southeast. “When you make it to state championship games as an assistant coach it puts a lot of drive in you to try to put yourself in position to do that as a head coach. The fact that they have recently been there means those kids understand what it takes to get there.”
Southeast Guilford finished 9-4 overall and 6-0 in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference in 2019 and reached the second round of the Class 3-AA playoffs, the same round where Bates’ Northeast Guilford team was eliminated.
“It was very difficult leaving Northeast,” Bates said. “I think we did a tremendous job with the amount of resources we had. Facilities-wise it’s going to be better (at Southeast) and the resource piece factored into it as well.”
Bates is still putting together his staff, but said he plans to take “a couple of guys with me to help with the transition.”
