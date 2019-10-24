Bates has Northeast Guilford football back on track

McLEANSVILLE — Earl Bates knew about the Northeast Guilford football program. He’d coached against the Rams when he was at Morehead, so he was well aware of the challenges — and the history — when he took over the Northeast program in 2017.
“I always thought the players were there when we played against them,” Bates says. “Coming in I thought the players are still there. The winning culture should still be there because it’s not that far removed.”
Bates has spent the last two years restoring that culture, and the result is a 6-2 overall record and a 3-1 Mid-State 3-A Conference mark heading into Friday night’s key home game against Western Alamance (4-0, 7-1).
The last time Northeast was 6-2 was 2012, Tommy Pursley’s final season as the Rams’ coach and the end of a 20-year run of qualifying for the NCHSAA playoffs. The Rams finished 7-4 that season, but over the next four years they went 9-36 under Donovan Jackson and Jason Lippard and lost their lone playoff game.
From Day One, Bates didn’t want to talk about the last four years. He wanted to talk about the previous 20.
“We want there to be a constant reminder to those guys that winning was the culture here,” he says. “For whatever reason, it went away. It’s been us trying to re-energize the program. We talk about those banners all the time.”
Bates also talked to his Rams about being selfless and sacrificing for each other. It’s a conversation he still has with his players at times.
“A big struggle for us early on was understanding the meaning of ‘team,’ ” Bates says. “I know that’s something everybody goes through, but we had a group of guys who were somewhat caught up in ‘What am I doing?’ vs. ‘What is the team doing?’ We had to have heart-to-hearts with some guys and this team. They finally got that.”
“We’re more of a family now,” says senior quarterback Justin Wilson. “… It’s more about togetherness and carrying ourselves as leaders. A higher expectation is held for us and we follow that each and every day.”
One thing Bates didn’t have to establish when he arrived at Northeast after guiding Southern Guilford to an 11-3 record and the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs in his lone season with the Storm was credibility. He’d also had success at Morehead, where his last Panthers team went 10-4, knocked off perennial powerhouse Havelock and reached the third round of the playoffs in 2015.
“To come in here our freshman year and know how the program was going and Coach Bates and his guys coming in and us buying in … he’s been basing everything on turning it around, making the change and getting it back to how it used to be,” Wilson says.
The work started that offseason in the weight room, as it so often does with rebuilds.
“The biggest change is the weightlifting,” says senior lineman Anthony Hairston, who leads Northeast with nine tackles for losses and shares the team lead in sacks (5.5). “I didn’t lift that much my freshman year, but Coach Bates got us all in the weight room and we started getting a little bit more confidence in ourselves. It transferred right to the field.”
The result was a 7-5 record and a trip to the Class 3-A playoffs, but the work was just beginning. The turning point may have been Northeast’s 29-15 win over Eastern Alamance during the 2018 season.
“When we beat Eastern Alamance we got a little bit more confidence,” Hairston says of the Eagles, who share the Mid-State 3-A lead this year with Western Alamance. “They’re a powerhouse, so once we beat them we knew we had something going and were moving in the right direction.”
“It gave us that sense that if we played together and played as the brotherhood that we are we can be successful,” Wilson says.
But it was one step forward and one step back the next week, when the Rams were beaten 42-14 by Northern Guilford.
“That week it went away very quickly because of the way we played against Northern,” Bates says.
It wasn’t until the Rams faced Northern this season that they took the next step. Northeast imposed its will on a good team, running the ball effectively in a 35-21 win.
“Any time you beat a quality football team it’s a good win,” Bates says, “but what showed me the growth in these guys was the way they reacted after the game. … They won the football game, they shook hands and they were happy about it, but it wasn’t one of those where we’re on top of the world. It was let’s get back to work on Monday. That showed me the growth and I feel good about that.”
“We took care of business,” adds Hairston. “Everything’s a business trip from now on.”
The Rams have taken care of business in all but two games — a season-opening 28-16 loss to Eastern Guilford in which Wilson didn’t play because of an injury and a 42-28 defeat at Eastern Alamance where turnovers were their undoing. Bates says his team needs to avoid “lapses in the secondary where we just blow coverages and give up easy touchdowns. That has been a point of emphasis, to make people earn their way down the field.”
Offensively, Bates says, his line “has been playing great, been playing at a high level pretty much all year.” The main beneficiary of that blocking has been sophomore tailback Trevon Hester, who has rushed for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“But the biggest thing offensively is being able to throw the football downfield,” Bates says. “You play Northeast, you know coming in that you’re going to have to stop the run. (Against Rockingham County) we didn’t throw the ball but five times, but we were 5-for-5. That’s a great improvement and we were very efficient.”
Morehead coach Lin Stadler, who has coached with and against Bates, was impressed with what he saw from Northeast on Friday night in the Rams’ 49-21 win over his Panthers — the fourth straight game in which the Rams ran for at least 300 yards.
“Their offense is a meat grinder,” Stadler told RockinghamNow.com’s Jim Sands after the game. “I told Coach Bates that the only team that has stopped them has been them. They fumbled three times in the first quarter at Eastern Alamance and still moved the ball at will. … I don’t know if anybody runs it better than they do. They are going to be a good team in the playoffs.”
Before Northeast gets to the playoffs, there is still the matter of deciding the Mid-State 3-A championship. A win Friday night against Western Alamance would make Bates’ team the Warriors’ biggest fans Nov. 1 when they play host to Eastern Alamance. In that scenario, the conference race could end in a three-way tie for first place with a draw to determine the top seed for the playoffs.
“There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but at this point in the season we’re a little bit disappointed,” Bates says. “… They went into those games expecting to win, which was a little bit different. My first couple of years the EAs, the Northerns, the Eastern Guilfords … I wasn’t 100 percent sure they thought they could win those games. Now they look at the schedule and feel like they can win every game.”
Hairston and the rest of the Rams expect nothing less.
“We have to win out, see what the playoffs look like and go deep in the playoffs,” he says. “We want to be playing deep into November.”
