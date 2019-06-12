HSExtra-football.jpg

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

METRO 4-A

GRIMSLEY

Aug. 23: Northern Guilford

Aug. 30: at Asheboro

Sept. 6: Eastern Guilford

Sept. 13: Southeast Guilford

Sept. 20: at Smith

Sept. 27: at Knightdale

Oct. 4: East Forsyth

Oct. 11: High Point Central

Oct. 18: at Northwest Guilford

Nov. 1: Ragsdale

Nov. 8: at Page

HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Aug. 23: Reidsville

Aug. 30: at Parkland

Sept. 6: at Southwest Guilford

Sept. 13: West Forsyth

Sept. 20: at Andrews

Sept. 26: Glenn

Oct. 4: at Reynolds

Oct. 11: at Grimsley

Oct. 25: at Page

Nov. 1: Northwest Guilford

Nov. 8: Ragsdale

NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Aug. 23: at Smith

Aug. 30: Western Guilford

Sept. 6: at Southeast Guilford

Sept. 13: at Northern Guilford

Sept. 20: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 4: Reagan

Oct. 11: Page

Oct. 18: Grimsley

Oct. 25: at Ragsdale

Nov. 1: at High Point Central

Nov. 8: at Asheboro

PAGE

Aug. 23: at Davie County

Aug. 30: Northern Guilford

Sept. 6: at Dudley

Sept. 13: at Eastern Guilford

Sept. 20: at East Forsyth

Sept. 27: Highland Springs (Va.)

Oct. 4: West Forsyth

Oct. 11: at Northwest Guilford

Oct. 18: at Ragsdale

Oct. 25: High Point Central

Nov. 8: Grimsley

RAGSDALE

Aug. 23: Southern Guilford

Aug. 30: Dudley

Sept. 6: Northern Guilford

Sept. 13: at Southwest Guilford

Sept. 20: at Northeast Guilford

Sept. 27: Mount Tabor

Oct. 4: at Glenn

Oct. 18: Page

Oct. 25: Northwest Guilford

Nov. 1: at Grimsley

Nov. 8: at High Point Central

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

EASTERN GUILFORD

Aug. 23: at Northeast Guilford

Aug. 30: Trinity

Sept. 6: at Grimsley

Sept. 13: Page

Sept. 20: at Reidsville

Sept. 27: Williams

Oct. 4: at Southwestern Randolph

Oct. 11: Asheboro

Oct. 18: at Southeast Guilford

Oct. 25: Southern Alamance

Nov. 8: at Southern Guilford

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Aug. 23: at Scotland

Aug. 30: Oxford Webb

Sept. 6: Northwest Guilford

Sept. 13: at Grimsley

Sept. 20: Dudley

Sept. 27: Asheboro

Oct. 11: at Southern Alamance

Oct. 18: Eastern Guilford

Oct. 25: at Southern Guilford

Nov. 1: Williams

Nov. 8: at Southwestern Randolph

SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Aug. 23: at Ragsdale

Aug. 30: at Providence Grove

Sept. 6: Northeast Guilford

Sept. 13: Smith

Sept. 20: at Western Guilford

Oct. 4: at Williams

Oct. 11: Southwestern Randolph

Oct. 18: at Asheboro

Oct. 25: Southeast Guilford

Nov. 1: Southern Alamance

Nov. 8: Eastern Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

McMICHAEL

Aug. 22: at Andrews

Aug. 30: Reidsville

Sept. 6: at Boonville Starmount

Sept. 13: South Stokes

Sept. 27: at Northern Guilford

Oct. 4: at Rockingham County

Oct. 11: Morehead

Oct. 18: Western Alamance

Oct. 25: Person

Nov. 1: Northeast Guilford

Nov. 8: at Eastern Alamance

MOREHEAD

Aug. 23: at Western Guilford

Aug. 30: at Martinsville (Va.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: Reidsville

Sept. 13: at Atkins

Sept. 27: Person

Oct. 4: Western Alamance

Oct. 11: at McMichael

Oct. 18: at Northeast Guilford

Oct. 25: Eastern Alamance

Nov. 1: at Northern Guilford

Nov. 8: Rockingham County

NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Aug. 23: Eastern Guilford

Aug. 30: at Smith

Sept. 6: at Southern Guilford

Sept. 20: Ragsdale

Sept. 27: at Eastern Alamance

Oct. 4: Northern Guilford

Oct. 11: at Rockingham County

Oct. 18: Morehead

Oct. 25: Western Alamance

Nov. 1: at McMichael

Nov. 8: Person

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Aug. 23: at Grimsley

Aug. 30: at Page

Sept. 6: Ragsdale

Sept. 13: Northwest Guilford

Sept. 27: McMichael

Oct. 4: at Northeast Guilford

Oct. 11: Eastern Alamance

Oct. 18: at Person

Oct. 25: at Rockingham County

Nov. 1: Morehead

Nov. 8: at Western Alamance

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Aug. 23: Oxford Webb

Aug. 30: at Eastern Randolph

Sept. 6: Western Guilford

Sept. 13: at Reidsville

Sept. 27: at Western Alamance

Oct. 4: McMichael

Oct. 11: Northeast Guilford

Oct. 18: at Eastern Alamance

Oct. 25: Northern Guilford

Nov. 1: at Person

Nov. 8: at Morehead

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

DUDLEY

Aug. 23: at West Forsyth

Aug. 30: at Ragsdale

Sept. 6: Page

Sept. 13: Durham Hillside

Sept. 20: at Southeast Guilford

Sept. 27: South Iredell

Oct. 11: Smith

Oct. 18: at Mount Tabor

Oct. 25: Parkland

Nov. 1: at Southwest Guilford

Nov. 8: at Western Guilford

SMITH

Aug. 23: Northwest Guilford

Aug. 30: Northeast Guilford

Sept. 6: Andrews

Sept. 13: at Southern Guilford

Sept. 20: Grimsley

Sept. 27: at Raleigh Wakefield

Oct. 11: at Dudley

Oct. 18: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 25: at Mount Tabor

Nov. 1: at Western Guilford

Nov. 8: Parkland

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Aug. 23: Reynolds

Aug. 30: at East Forsyth

Sept. 6: High Point Central

Sept. 13: Ragsdale

Sept. 20: at Northwest Guilford

Oct. 4: at Andrews

Oct. 11: at Parkland

Oct. 18: at Smith

Oct. 25: Western Guilford

Nov. 1: Dudley

Nov. 8: Mount Tabor

WESTERN GUILFORD

Aug. 23: Morehead

Aug. 30: at Northwest Guilford

Sept. 6: at Rockingham County

Sept. 13: Wheatmore

Sept. 20: Southern Guilford

Oct. 4: at Graham

Oct. 11: Mount Tabor

Oct. 17: Parkland

Oct. 25: at Southwest Guilford

Nov. 1: Smith

Nov. 8: Dudley

MID-STATE 2-A

REIDSVILLE

Aug. 23: at High Point Central

Aug. 30: at McMichael

Sept. 6: at Morehead

Sept. 13: Rockingham County

Sept. 20: Eastern Guilford

Sept. 27: East Surry

Oct. 4: Mount Airy

Oct. 18: Carrboro

Oct. 25: Graham

Nov. 1: at Cummings

Nov. 8: at Bartlett Yancey

PAC 7 2-A

ANDREWS

Aug. 22: McMichael

Aug. 30: Carver

Sept. 6: at Smith

Sept. 20: High Point Central

Sept. 27: Jordan-Matthews

Oct. 4: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 11: at Eastern Randolph

Oct. 18: Randleman

Oct. 25: at Providence Grove

Nov. 1: at Trinity

Nov. 8: Wheatmore

NORTHWEST 1-A

BISHOP McGUINNESS

Aug. 23: Central Davidson

Aug. 30: Community School of Davidson

Sept. 6: at West Wilkes

Sept. 13: Walkertown

Sept. 20: Atkins

Sept. 27: at Bartlett Yancey

Oct. 11: at East Surry

Oct. 18: North Stokes

Oct. 25: South Stokes

Nov. 1: at Mount Airy

Nov. 8: at Winston-Salem Prep

OTHER

EAST FORSYTH

Aug. 23: at Asheville A.C. Reynolds

Aug. 30: Southwest Guilford

Sept. 6: at Mount Tabor

Sept. 13: Parkland

Sept. 20: Page

Oct. 4: at Grimsley

Oct. 11: West Forsyth

Oct. 18: at Glenn

Oct. 25: at Reagan

Nov. 1: Davie County

Nov. 8: at Reynolds

GLENN

Aug. 23: at Ledford

Aug. 30: at Mount Tabor

Sept. 6: Parkland

Sept. 13: at North Forsyth

Sept. 26: at High Point Central

Oct. 4: Ragsdale

Oct. 11: at Reagan

Oct. 18: East Forsyth

Oct. 25: at Davie County

Nov. 1: Reynolds

Nov. 8: West Forsyth

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Aug. 16: Charlotte Commonwealth, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23: Rocky Mount (Va.) Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30: Wake Forest North Wake Saints, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Charlotte County Day, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Asheville Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Charlotte Latin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Matthews Covenant Day, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Huntersville SouthLake Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7 p.m.

