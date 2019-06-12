All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
METRO 4-A
GRIMSLEY
Aug. 23: Northern Guilford
Aug. 30: at Asheboro
Sept. 6: Eastern Guilford
Sept. 13: Southeast Guilford
Sept. 20: at Smith
Sept. 27: at Knightdale
Oct. 4: East Forsyth
Oct. 11: High Point Central
Oct. 18: at Northwest Guilford
Nov. 1: Ragsdale
Nov. 8: at Page
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Aug. 23: Reidsville
Aug. 30: at Parkland
Sept. 6: at Southwest Guilford
Sept. 13: West Forsyth
Sept. 20: at Andrews
Sept. 26: Glenn
Oct. 4: at Reynolds
Oct. 11: at Grimsley
Oct. 25: at Page
Nov. 1: Northwest Guilford
Nov. 8: Ragsdale
NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Aug. 23: at Smith
Aug. 30: Western Guilford
Sept. 6: at Southeast Guilford
Sept. 13: at Northern Guilford
Sept. 20: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 4: Reagan
Oct. 11: Page
Oct. 18: Grimsley
Oct. 25: at Ragsdale
Nov. 1: at High Point Central
Nov. 8: at Asheboro
PAGE
Aug. 23: at Davie County
Aug. 30: Northern Guilford
Sept. 6: at Dudley
Sept. 13: at Eastern Guilford
Sept. 20: at East Forsyth
Sept. 27: Highland Springs (Va.)
Oct. 4: West Forsyth
Oct. 11: at Northwest Guilford
Oct. 18: at Ragsdale
Oct. 25: High Point Central
Nov. 8: Grimsley
RAGSDALE
Aug. 23: Southern Guilford
Aug. 30: Dudley
Sept. 6: Northern Guilford
Sept. 13: at Southwest Guilford
Sept. 20: at Northeast Guilford
Sept. 27: Mount Tabor
Oct. 4: at Glenn
Oct. 18: Page
Oct. 25: Northwest Guilford
Nov. 1: at Grimsley
Nov. 8: at High Point Central
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
EASTERN GUILFORD
Aug. 23: at Northeast Guilford
Aug. 30: Trinity
Sept. 6: at Grimsley
Sept. 13: Page
Sept. 20: at Reidsville
Sept. 27: Williams
Oct. 4: at Southwestern Randolph
Oct. 11: Asheboro
Oct. 18: at Southeast Guilford
Oct. 25: Southern Alamance
Nov. 8: at Southern Guilford
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Aug. 23: at Scotland
Aug. 30: Oxford Webb
Sept. 6: Northwest Guilford
Sept. 13: at Grimsley
Sept. 20: Dudley
Sept. 27: Asheboro
Oct. 11: at Southern Alamance
Oct. 18: Eastern Guilford
Oct. 25: at Southern Guilford
Nov. 1: Williams
Nov. 8: at Southwestern Randolph
SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Aug. 23: at Ragsdale
Aug. 30: at Providence Grove
Sept. 6: Northeast Guilford
Sept. 13: Smith
Sept. 20: at Western Guilford
Oct. 4: at Williams
Oct. 11: Southwestern Randolph
Oct. 18: at Asheboro
Oct. 25: Southeast Guilford
Nov. 1: Southern Alamance
Nov. 8: Eastern Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
McMICHAEL
Aug. 22: at Andrews
Aug. 30: Reidsville
Sept. 6: at Boonville Starmount
Sept. 13: South Stokes
Sept. 27: at Northern Guilford
Oct. 4: at Rockingham County
Oct. 11: Morehead
Oct. 18: Western Alamance
Oct. 25: Person
Nov. 1: Northeast Guilford
Nov. 8: at Eastern Alamance
MOREHEAD
Aug. 23: at Western Guilford
Aug. 30: at Martinsville (Va.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Reidsville
Sept. 13: at Atkins
Sept. 27: Person
Oct. 4: Western Alamance
Oct. 11: at McMichael
Oct. 18: at Northeast Guilford
Oct. 25: Eastern Alamance
Nov. 1: at Northern Guilford
Nov. 8: Rockingham County
NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Aug. 23: Eastern Guilford
Aug. 30: at Smith
Sept. 6: at Southern Guilford
Sept. 20: Ragsdale
Sept. 27: at Eastern Alamance
Oct. 4: Northern Guilford
Oct. 11: at Rockingham County
Oct. 18: Morehead
Oct. 25: Western Alamance
Nov. 1: at McMichael
Nov. 8: Person
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Aug. 23: at Grimsley
Aug. 30: at Page
Sept. 6: Ragsdale
Sept. 13: Northwest Guilford
Sept. 27: McMichael
Oct. 4: at Northeast Guilford
Oct. 11: Eastern Alamance
Oct. 18: at Person
Oct. 25: at Rockingham County
Nov. 1: Morehead
Nov. 8: at Western Alamance
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Aug. 23: Oxford Webb
Aug. 30: at Eastern Randolph
Sept. 6: Western Guilford
Sept. 13: at Reidsville
Sept. 27: at Western Alamance
Oct. 4: McMichael
Oct. 11: Northeast Guilford
Oct. 18: at Eastern Alamance
Oct. 25: Northern Guilford
Nov. 1: at Person
Nov. 8: at Morehead
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
DUDLEY
Aug. 23: at West Forsyth
Aug. 30: at Ragsdale
Sept. 6: Page
Sept. 13: Durham Hillside
Sept. 20: at Southeast Guilford
Sept. 27: South Iredell
Oct. 11: Smith
Oct. 18: at Mount Tabor
Oct. 25: Parkland
Nov. 1: at Southwest Guilford
Nov. 8: at Western Guilford
SMITH
Aug. 23: Northwest Guilford
Aug. 30: Northeast Guilford
Sept. 6: Andrews
Sept. 13: at Southern Guilford
Sept. 20: Grimsley
Sept. 27: at Raleigh Wakefield
Oct. 11: at Dudley
Oct. 18: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 25: at Mount Tabor
Nov. 1: at Western Guilford
Nov. 8: Parkland
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Aug. 23: Reynolds
Aug. 30: at East Forsyth
Sept. 6: High Point Central
Sept. 13: Ragsdale
Sept. 20: at Northwest Guilford
Oct. 4: at Andrews
Oct. 11: at Parkland
Oct. 18: at Smith
Oct. 25: Western Guilford
Nov. 1: Dudley
Nov. 8: Mount Tabor
WESTERN GUILFORD
Aug. 23: Morehead
Aug. 30: at Northwest Guilford
Sept. 6: at Rockingham County
Sept. 13: Wheatmore
Sept. 20: Southern Guilford
Oct. 4: at Graham
Oct. 11: Mount Tabor
Oct. 17: Parkland
Oct. 25: at Southwest Guilford
Nov. 1: Smith
Nov. 8: Dudley
MID-STATE 2-A
REIDSVILLE
Aug. 23: at High Point Central
Aug. 30: at McMichael
Sept. 6: at Morehead
Sept. 13: Rockingham County
Sept. 20: Eastern Guilford
Sept. 27: East Surry
Oct. 4: Mount Airy
Oct. 18: Carrboro
Oct. 25: Graham
Nov. 1: at Cummings
Nov. 8: at Bartlett Yancey
PAC 7 2-A
ANDREWS
Aug. 22: McMichael
Aug. 30: Carver
Sept. 6: at Smith
Sept. 20: High Point Central
Sept. 27: Jordan-Matthews
Oct. 4: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 11: at Eastern Randolph
Oct. 18: Randleman
Oct. 25: at Providence Grove
Nov. 1: at Trinity
Nov. 8: Wheatmore
NORTHWEST 1-A
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Aug. 23: Central Davidson
Aug. 30: Community School of Davidson
Sept. 6: at West Wilkes
Sept. 13: Walkertown
Sept. 20: Atkins
Sept. 27: at Bartlett Yancey
Oct. 11: at East Surry
Oct. 18: North Stokes
Oct. 25: South Stokes
Nov. 1: at Mount Airy
Nov. 8: at Winston-Salem Prep
OTHER
EAST FORSYTH
Aug. 23: at Asheville A.C. Reynolds
Aug. 30: Southwest Guilford
Sept. 6: at Mount Tabor
Sept. 13: Parkland
Sept. 20: Page
Oct. 4: at Grimsley
Oct. 11: West Forsyth
Oct. 18: at Glenn
Oct. 25: at Reagan
Nov. 1: Davie County
Nov. 8: at Reynolds
GLENN
Aug. 23: at Ledford
Aug. 30: at Mount Tabor
Sept. 6: Parkland
Sept. 13: at North Forsyth
Sept. 26: at High Point Central
Oct. 4: Ragsdale
Oct. 11: at Reagan
Oct. 18: East Forsyth
Oct. 25: at Davie County
Nov. 1: Reynolds
Nov. 8: West Forsyth
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Aug. 16: Charlotte Commonwealth, 7 p.m.
Aug. 23: Rocky Mount (Va.) Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: Wake Forest North Wake Saints, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Charlotte County Day, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Asheville Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Charlotte Latin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Matthews Covenant Day, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Huntersville SouthLake Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7 p.m.