The NCHSAA will release its football playoff brackets Saturday after the completion of the regular season. The classifications in which teams compete are based on the Average Daily Membership (ADM) or enrollment numbers submitted by the schools to the association.

Here are the ADMs for area high schools (not all of them field football teams):

CLASS 4-A

East Forsyth             1,725

Glenn                       1,517

Grimsley                  1,879

High Point Central     1,473

Northwest Guilford    2,273

Page                        1,949

Ragsdale                  1,550

CLASS 3-A

Dudley                     1,503

Eastern Guilford        1,370

Northeast Guilford     1,079

Northern Guilford      1,424

Rockingham County  1,082

Smith                      1,530

Southeast Guilford    1,427

Southern Guilford     1,096

Southwest Guilford   1,774

Western Guilford      1,383

CLASS 2-A

Andrews                     827

McMichael                   855

Morehead                   851

Reidsville                   723

CLASS 1-A

Bishop McGuinness     381

Cornerstone Charter   338

