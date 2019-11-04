The NCHSAA will release its football playoff brackets Saturday after the completion of the regular season. The classifications in which teams compete are based on the Average Daily Membership (ADM) or enrollment numbers submitted by the schools to the association.
Here are the ADMs for area high schools (not all of them field football teams):
CLASS 4-A
East Forsyth 1,725
Glenn 1,517
Grimsley 1,879
High Point Central 1,473
Northwest Guilford 2,273
Page 1,949
Ragsdale 1,550
CLASS 3-A
Dudley 1,503
Eastern Guilford 1,370
Northeast Guilford 1,079
Northern Guilford 1,424
Rockingham County 1,082
Smith 1,530
Southeast Guilford 1,427
Southern Guilford 1,096
Southwest Guilford 1,774
Western Guilford 1,383
CLASS 2-A
Andrews 827
McMichael 855
Morehead 851
Reidsville 723
CLASS 1-A
Bishop McGuinness 381
Cornerstone Charter 338
