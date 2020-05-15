Five players from the News & Record/HSXtra.com coverage area have been chosen for The Associated Press’ all-state boys and girls basketball teams.

The players:

BOYS

Greensboro Day's Cam Hayes will take his talents to N.C. State next season.

CAM HAYES

Greensboro Day

G, 6-3, senior

Statistics: 10.1 ppg, 56 percent FG, 36 percent 3-point, 88 percent FT.

Highlights: Leader of a Bengals team that went 31-5 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals. … HSXtra.com All-Area private/charter schools player of the year. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state. … Will play basketball at N.C. State.

Reidsville's Breon Pass was the HSXtra.com All-Area boys basketball player of the year for public schools. Pass averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Rams.

BREON PASS

Reidsville

G, 6-2, junior

Statistics: 21.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.3 apg, 3.2 spg.

Highlights: Led the Rams to a 26-3 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. … Scored 50 points in a 92-90 comeback win over Salisbury in the Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase at Smith. … HSXtra.com All-Area public schools player of the year. … Also AP all-state in football.

Rest of the boys all-state team

Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg (Player of the Year); Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon; D’Marco Dunn, Fayetteville Westover; Dontrez Styles, Kinston; Lane Harrill, Cherryville; Isaiah Todd, Raleigh Word of God; Carter Whitt, Raleigh Leesville Road; Dylan Blake, Kill Devil Hills First Flight; Nick Farrar, Apex Friendship; Josh Hall, Hudson Moravian Prep; Kalib Matthews, Henderson Collegiate.

Coach of the year

George Stackhouse, Fayetteville Westover.

GIRLS

Southeast Guilford’s Kennedi Simmons led the Falcons to their first state title last season and helped them advance to the NCHSA Class 3-A championship game again this year before the NCHSAA postponed the championships indefinitely because of the COVID-19 virus.

KENNEDI SIMMONS

Southeast Guilford

G, 5-8, senior

Statistics: 22.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.2 spg.

Highlights: After earning MVP honors in the 2019 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship game, Simmons led the Falcons to a state co-championship and a 30-1 record. … Two-time HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year. … Also AP all-state in 2019. … Will play basketball at Winston-Salem State.

Southeast Guilford's Raven Preston was a matchup problem at both ends of the floor for the Falcons' opponents because of her length and athleticism.

RAVEN PRESTON

Southeast Guilford

F-G, 5-10, sophomore

Statistics: 20.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 5.4 spg, 4.4 bpg, 4.3 apg.

Highlights: Helped lead the Falcons to a NCHSAA Class 3-A co-championship after they won the title outright in 2019. … Versatile wing who can defend multiple positions, and also an outstanding soccer player. … HSXtra.com All-Area.

Glenn senior guard Jacee Busick was the winner of the Winston-Salem Journal's Mary Garber Award as All-Northwest player of the year.

JACEE BUSICK

Glenn

G-F, 6-1, senior

Statistics: 19.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg.

Highlights: Senior leader of a Glenn team that won its first conference championship since 1999, went 24-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Mary Garber Award winner as the Journal’s girls basketball player of the year. … Three-time All-Northwest selection. … Will play basketball at UNC-Charotte.

Rest of the girls all-state team

Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Ashley; Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (Player of the Year); Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon; Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg; Anya Poole, Southeast Raleigh; Skylah Travis, Weldon; DaiJa Turner, Fayetteville Village Christian; Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day; Nevaeh Brown, Charlotte Mallard Creek; Abigail Wilson, West Rowan; Molina Williams, Burlington School; Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth; Evan Miller, Charlotte Ardrey Kell.

Coach of the year

Dee Hardy, Fayetteville E.E. Smith.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

