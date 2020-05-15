Five players from the News & Record/HSXtra.com coverage area have been chosen for The Associated Press’ all-state boys and girls basketball teams.
The players:
BOYS
CAM HAYES
Greensboro Day
G, 6-3, senior
Statistics: 10.1 ppg, 56 percent FG, 36 percent 3-point, 88 percent FT.
Highlights: Leader of a Bengals team that went 31-5 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals. … HSXtra.com All-Area private/charter schools player of the year. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state. … Will play basketball at N.C. State.
BREON PASS
Reidsville
G, 6-2, junior
Statistics: 21.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.3 apg, 3.2 spg.
Highlights: Led the Rams to a 26-3 record and the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. … Scored 50 points in a 92-90 comeback win over Salisbury in the Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase at Smith. … HSXtra.com All-Area public schools player of the year. … Also AP all-state in football.
Rest of the boys all-state team
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg (Player of the Year); Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon; D’Marco Dunn, Fayetteville Westover; Dontrez Styles, Kinston; Lane Harrill, Cherryville; Isaiah Todd, Raleigh Word of God; Carter Whitt, Raleigh Leesville Road; Dylan Blake, Kill Devil Hills First Flight; Nick Farrar, Apex Friendship; Josh Hall, Hudson Moravian Prep; Kalib Matthews, Henderson Collegiate.
Coach of the year
George Stackhouse, Fayetteville Westover.
GIRLS
KENNEDI SIMMONS
Southeast Guilford
G, 5-8, senior
Statistics: 22.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.2 spg.
Highlights: After earning MVP honors in the 2019 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship game, Simmons led the Falcons to a state co-championship and a 30-1 record. … Two-time HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year. … Also AP all-state in 2019. … Will play basketball at Winston-Salem State.
RAVEN PRESTON
Southeast Guilford
F-G, 5-10, sophomore
Statistics: 20.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 5.4 spg, 4.4 bpg, 4.3 apg.
Highlights: Helped lead the Falcons to a NCHSAA Class 3-A co-championship after they won the title outright in 2019. … Versatile wing who can defend multiple positions, and also an outstanding soccer player. … HSXtra.com All-Area.
JACEE BUSICK
Glenn
G-F, 6-1, senior
Statistics: 19.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg.
Highlights: Senior leader of a Glenn team that won its first conference championship since 1999, went 24-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Mary Garber Award winner as the Journal’s girls basketball player of the year. … Three-time All-Northwest selection. … Will play basketball at UNC-Charotte.
Rest of the girls all-state team
Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Ashley; Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (Player of the Year); Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon; Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg; Anya Poole, Southeast Raleigh; Skylah Travis, Weldon; DaiJa Turner, Fayetteville Village Christian; Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day; Nevaeh Brown, Charlotte Mallard Creek; Abigail Wilson, West Rowan; Molina Williams, Burlington School; Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth; Evan Miller, Charlotte Ardrey Kell.
Coach of the year
Dee Hardy, Fayetteville E.E. Smith.
