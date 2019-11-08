Eastern Guilford 42
Southern Guilford 21
at C.K Siler Stadium, Southern High School
Why the Wildcats won: Aggressive and athletic, Eastern was just too much for the Storm. The Wildcat defensive line had seven sacks for 57 yards.
Why the Storm lost: Southern was simply overmatched by the Wildcats, but the Storm suffered from ill-timed penalties that interrupted solid drives.
Stars
Eastern – Kamell Smith carried the bulk of the Wildcats offensive duties. The 6-4, 200-pound senior ran the ball for 67 yards and threw for another 152. Hezekia Newby got his seventh and eighth rushing touchdowns of the season.
Southern – Desmond Thompson had a 73-yard reception and a touchdown catch. Despite spending most the game trying to evade Wildcat lineman, Storm QB Conway Mccourry, managed to throw for 199 yards. Elijah Broach kept the pressure on Wildcat QB Kamell Smith most of the night. Amari Lee had a touchdown catch and an interception.
The big plays:
Desmond Thompson ran 73 yards from his own 20 to set up the Storm’s first touchdown and cut Eastern’s lead to 16-7. Southern then executed a successful on-side kick with Anthony Harrison smothering the kick on the Wildcat 30.
On fourth-and-six on the Eastern 15-yard line with 44 seconds remaining in the first half, Eastern’s Elijah Dawkins threw Southern’s QB Conway Mccoury for a 10-yard loss.
On Eastern’s first drive of the second half, Kamell Smith completed a 36-yard pass to Christian Smitherman, bringing the Wildcats to the Storm 11. Kamell and Smitherman hooked up again for the 11-yard TD.
With 2:15 left in the game, Mccoury completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Amari Lee.
Three things we learned
1. Kamell Smith has become more effective running the Eastern offense. He is dangerous throwing or running the ball.
2. Conway Mccoury doesn’t give up. He was sacked 7 times and knocked around more than he’d like to remember. But he was able to throw a 40-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter when the game had been decided.
3. The Wildcats might be peaking. “We were down five starters last week, but it felt like it was coming together,” said Eastern coach Tony Aguilar. “Now we are finally healthy and playing well.”
What they’re saying
“I saw a lot of things we need to work on, but that’s just me being picky. I thought we played well tonight.” – Wildcat coach Tony Aguilar.
“I thought our front six (on defense) played very well.” – Wildcat coach Tony Aguilar
Records:
Eastern 4-2 Mid-Piedmont 3A, 6-5 Overall
Southern 2-4 Mid-Piedmont 3A, 5-6 Overall
Scoring summary
Eastern: 3 13 19 7 42
Southern: 0 7 6 8 21
EGHS – Luke Stanley 27-yard field goal, 6:09, 1st
EGHS – Hezekia Newby 4-yard run, Stanley PAT good, 10:35,2nd
EGHS – Damon Coleman 40-yard pass from Kamell Smith, PAT kick failed, 17:02, 2nd
SGHS – Desmond Thompson 7-yard run, Myles Crisp PAT, 5:07, 2nd
EGHS – Christian Smitherman 11-yard pass from Kamel Smith, PAT blocked, 10:26, 3rd
EGHS – Newby 11-yard run. 2-point conversion (pass) failed, 6:00, 3rd
EGHS – Jeremiah James Nunez 65-yard return of fumble. Stanley PAT, 1:30, 3rd
SGHS – Amari Lee 65-yard pass from Mccourry. PAT kick failed, 26.6, 3rd.
EGHS – Smith 1-yard run. Stanley PAT, 6:05, 4th
SGHS – Lee 40-yard pass from Mccoury. Newby runs in 2-pt conversion, 2:15, 4th
