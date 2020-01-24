Profiles of the eight new members being inducted into the East Forsyth High School athletics hall of Fame today at Jack Musten Gymnasium.
Dawn Conrad
Class: 1994
Accomplishments: Conrad played varsity softball from 1992 to 1994, earning player of the year in the Metro 4-A as a senior — her third straight season earning all-conference honors. She was the first fast-pitch player with the Eagles to garner a Division I scholarship. Conrad was named to the Big South all-tournament team in 1997.
What they’re up to now: Conrad is a teacher at East Forsyth.
William Cooper
Class: 1981
Accomplishments: Cooper, a former track and field standout, set a record in the 100-meter high hurdles in 1981. His 13.86 during the NCHSAA outdoor championships remained a benchmark until it was broken in 2004, and he also was part of a state title in the 4x100-meter relay. Cooper earned a scholarship to Baptist College and qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials in 1984.
What they’re up to now: Owns an insurance agency in Las Vegas.
Larry Haney
Class: 1975
Accomplishments: Haney averaged 15 points and nine assists per game during his senior season on the basketball team. Haney received a scholarship to New Haven in Connecticut, where he earned selection to its athletics hall of fame in 2005. He was inducted into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
What they’re up to now: Owns an international real estate business.
Richard Hedgecock
Class: 1963
Accomplishments: Hedgecock, during his career as a three-sport standout, made the Journal’s All-Northwest basketball team and all-state. He was a point guard averaging 12 points per game as East Forsyth finished the 1962-63 season with a loss to Mount Airy in the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship. Under Carl Clark, the 1962 football team finished 9-2 with Hedgecock at quarterback and kicking extra points. He helped the baseball team claim a conference title and earned a scholarship to East Carolina.
What they’re up to now: An artist who owns The Framing Studio in Kernersville.
Mike Jones
Class: 1983
Accomplishments: Jones was a standout on the football and track and field teams. In 1982, he was named all-conference and all-city/county. Jones led the football team to a 10-1 record, and he earned conference player of the year during his senior season and a scholarship to Davidson.
What they’re up to now: Teacher of the year at South Mecklenburg High School in 2017-18. He coached football and served as assistant to the athletics director and driver education instructor. He received the National Teacher Excellence Award by the American Driver Traffic Safety Education Association in 2019.
Kristy Kiser
Class: 1979
Accomplishments: As a junior and senior, Kiser was on the football and track and field teams. He earned all-conference in both sports his senior year. Kiser went on to play at Western Carolina from 1980 to 1984. The wide receiver was co-captain when the Catamounts advanced to the NCAA Division I-AA championship in 1983. That team was inducted into the Western Carolina athletics hall of fame.
What they’re up to now: Works at Grass America Inc. in Kernersville.
Becky Neal
Class: 1994
Accomplishments: Neal was selected all-conference four straight years with girls soccer team, and she was a state championship qualifier in cross country in 1991. She ended her career with an appearance in the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star game in 1994. Neal earned All-Southern Conference in soccer as a freshman at Appalachian State and was named best defensive player with the Mountaineers from 1995 to 1998.
What they’re up to now: Physical education teacher, athletics director and coach at Hanes Middle School.
Robert Poindexter
Class: 1965
Accomplishments: Poindexter was an offensive and defensive tackle on the football team, which won three straight Class 3-A titles in Forsyth County from 1962 to ’64. He was an all-county selection in 1963 and 1964. He was a freshman lineman on the Walkertown varsity before going to East Forsyth.
