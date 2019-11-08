Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Why the Panthers won: They pounced on Western Guilford and scored with the ground game early and often. When the Hornets were knocking on the door for their first score, a fumble turned into a 99-yard defensive touchdown by Dudley linebacker Jaylan Richardson.
Why the Hornets lost: Besides two impressive kickoff returns for touchdowns and a trick play that went deep to senior Dante Bovian, the Hornets really struggled on offense and defense.
The big play: After an interception by Dudley's Branson Adams, he took a carry on the following drive and found the end zone to make the score 14-0.
Western Guilford — Dante Bovian – 204 all-purpose yds. 2 Total TD.
Three things we learned:
1. In the cold November weather, it is very difficult to bring down a Dudley ball carrier.
2. The Panthers ended the regular season on an extremely strong note with a three-game winning streak and clinched a share of the Conference title.
3. Dudley seems to trust all of their ball carriers, and the Dudley coaching staff seems to rotate them in and out to keep them fresh.
Records: Dudley 9-2 (4-1); Western Guilford 5-6 (1-4)
What They’re Saying:
“We played really hard, but we made some mistakes on special teams. We have to clean that up before the playoffs… Around noon sometime tomorrow, we will figure out who we play next, and we will go from there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.