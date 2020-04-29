D.J. Reader is giving back to his hometown.
The new Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman is making a $100,000 donation to the United Way of Greater Greensboro. He made the announcement this morning in an Instagram video and via his Twitter account.
I’m partnering with United Way of greater Greensboro to give back and help my community with necessities such as food, medical supplies, and rental/mortgage assistance during this pandemic! Stay inside, social distance, and stay safe! @unitedwaygso pic.twitter.com/bmI0NWr4Q9— Dj Reader (@Djread98) April 29, 2020
In his Instagram post, the Grimsley High School alumnus wrote:
"I’m partnering with United Way of Greater Greensboro to give back and help my community with necessities such as food, medical supplies, and rental/mortgage assistance during this pandemic! I’m making my pledge to not only help today but for the next 5 years! I want to make sure that my community is prepared for this type of emergency in the future, and get ahead of it! Please stay inside, social distance, wash your hands, and stay safe!"
The United Way praised Reader's support.
“D.J.’s commitment to children and families in is extraordinary," says Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro. "There is no doubt he is an all-star on the field and was in our local community. United Way is extremely thankful for his support."
Reader, 25, a nose tackle who played at Clemson, recently signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Bengals after playing his first four seasons and starting in 52 of 61 games played with the Houston Texans.
Reader was nominated by the Texans for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, given to honor community service and excellence on the field.
