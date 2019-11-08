NCHSAA Logo

What: State championships

When: Saturday

Where: Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville

Start times for area teams and runners: Class 3-A boys, 9 a.m.; Class 1-A boys, 9:30 a.m.; Class 3-A girls, 10 a.m.; Class 1-A girls, 10:30 a.m.; Class 4-A boys, 2 p.m.; Class 4-A girls, 3 p.m.

Admission: $6

AREA TEAMS COMPETING

Boys: Class 3-A, Northern Guilford, Southwest Guilford; Class 1-A, Cornerstone Charter.

Girls: Class 3-A, Northern Guilford; Class 1-A, Cornerstone Charter.

AREA INDIVIDUALS COMPETING

Boys: Class 4-A, Hamza Alkadir (High Point Central), Shane Braxton (Grimsley), Ethan Long (Page), Jean-Lou Pare (Page); Class 3-A, Jadon Coble (Southeast Guilford).

Girls: Class 4-A, Haley Irwin (Northwest Guilford), Jessica Oberlies (Grimsley), Paris Stankewich (Northwest Guilford); Class 3-A, Amanda Pipkin (Southwest Guilford), Izzy Stum (Southwest Guilford); Class 1-A, Sunita Agarwala (Bishop McGuinness).

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments