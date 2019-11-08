What: State championships
When: Saturday
Where: Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
Start times for area teams and runners: Class 3-A boys, 9 a.m.; Class 1-A boys, 9:30 a.m.; Class 3-A girls, 10 a.m.; Class 1-A girls, 10:30 a.m.; Class 4-A boys, 2 p.m.; Class 4-A girls, 3 p.m.
Admission: $6
AREA TEAMS COMPETING
Boys: Class 3-A, Northern Guilford, Southwest Guilford; Class 1-A, Cornerstone Charter.
Girls: Class 3-A, Northern Guilford; Class 1-A, Cornerstone Charter.
AREA INDIVIDUALS COMPETING
Boys: Class 4-A, Hamza Alkadir (High Point Central), Shane Braxton (Grimsley), Ethan Long (Page), Jean-Lou Pare (Page); Class 3-A, Jadon Coble (Southeast Guilford).
Girls: Class 4-A, Haley Irwin (Northwest Guilford), Jessica Oberlies (Grimsley), Paris Stankewich (Northwest Guilford); Class 3-A, Amanda Pipkin (Southwest Guilford), Izzy Stum (Southwest Guilford); Class 1-A, Sunita Agarwala (Bishop McGuinness).
