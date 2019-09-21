Northern Guilford runner Emma Fredericks has won the Guilford County cross-country meet three times. As she competes for the Nighthawks one last time, the senior has a few more things she'd like to cross off her list before she walks across the graduation stage.
Family: Parents, Cherie and Gavin Fredericks; twin brother, Will (also participates in cross country and indoor and outdoor track).
High school goals: "Athletically, coming into high school, I had never run competitively before. I played soccer, so I didn't really have any goals. But over the years I've reached a few goals I have set. I wanted to break 19 minutes in the 5K, and I did that. Academically, I wanted to be top 10 in my class and I'm top 10 right now. We'll see for the rest of the year."
Life goals: "In college, I would like major in applied math or math and biology, and I would like to go into research in the science field. I've always wanted to move to new places, so I'm looking at a lot of out-of-state colleges."
Role model: "I would say my role models are my friends. I try and surround myself with people I look up to."
What it's like having her twin brother as a teammate: "It's been really fun. A lot of my friends and his friends are super-close, so our friend groups are mixed together. It gives you someone you already know going into it. Now it gives me a lot of competition, because we run similar times and run similar events."
FAVES
College team: Notre Dame
Professional team: Detroit Tigers
Professional athlete: Emma Coburn
Sport (other than cross country/track and field): Soccer, to play; football, to watch.
Post-meet meal: Taco Bell chicken quesadilla
TV show to binge watch: "The Office"
Music streaming service: Apple Music
Phone app: Snapchat
High school memory: "Going on Koolies (frozen yogurt) runs with the girls team."
