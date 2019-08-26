What: Unofficial Guilford County high school championships
When: Tuesday
Where: Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
Schedule: Boys varsity race, 5:15 p.m.; girls varsity race, 5:45.
Teams entered: Caldwell, Cornerstone Charter, Eastern Guilford, Greensboro Day, Greensboro Home Schoolers, Greensboro Pacesetters, Grimsley, High Point Blaze, High Point Central, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Vandalia Christian, Wesleyan, Westchester, Western Guilford.
Runners to watch: Boys — Shane Braxton (Grimsley), Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford). Girls — Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford), Paris Stankewich (Northwest Guilford).
2018 champions: Boys — Team, Southwest Guilford; individual, Cam Milroy (Page). Girls — Team, Northern Guilford; individual, Emma Fredericks (Northern Guilford).