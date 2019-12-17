Area athletes only.
METRO 4-A
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Grimsley: Jacob Barrow, Shane Braxton, Noah Fernandez, Seth Jiles, Ethan Sadler, Noah Sadler.
High Point Central: Hamza Alkadir, Logan Anderson, Murad Creary.
Northwest Guilford: Avery Hurst, Tyler Schmid.
Page: Hayden Gentry, Ethan Long, Jean-Lou Pare, Emmett Yacouba.
Runner of the year: Ethan Long (Page).
Coach of the year: Seth Peoples (Grimsley).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Grimsley: Claire Adcock, Laurel Holland, Logan Lester, Jessica Oberlies.
Northwest Guilford: Evyn Dean, Haley Irwin, Eleanor Long, Ysantis McKenzie, Sydney Partyka, Ally Petty, Olivia Smith, Paris Stankewich, Sidney Tsui.
Page: Madelin Hamuka, Ella Cate McGarigan.
Runner of the year: Paris Stankewich (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Paul Egleston (Northwest Guilford).
FOOTBALL
Grimsley: Lawson Albright, Cam Allison, Max Baker, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette, Jaquavion Mayo, Mick McDonald, Quan Nora, Travis Shaw, Coit Slack, Tamorye Thompson, Will Thornhill, Quentin Williamson, Christofer Zellous.
High Point Central: Mason Bowers, Elijah Kennedy, Chesten Lytch.
Northwest Guilford: Bristol Carter, Carson Cassetty, DeWayne Johnson, Jacob Perry, Micah Salmon, Xavier Simmons, Ethan Smith, Brandon Thomas.
Page: Demarkus Bailey, Alonza Barnett, C.J. Crump, Isaiah Fisher-Smith, Connor Hardin, K.J. Moorehead, Isaiah Oglesby, Javondre Paige, Isaac Parada, Jerome Roy.
Ragsdale: Devan Boykin, Mike Gipp, Nick Glasgow, Alston Hooker, Graham Leslie, Earnest McCleod, Wesley Misenheimer, Josiah Muldowney, Donavon Platt, Zaymen Taylor, Camden Young.
Offensive player of the year: Christofer Zellous (Grimsley).
Defensive player of the year: Devan Boykin (Ragsdale).
Coach of the year: Darryl Brown (Grimsley).
GIRLS GOLF
Grimsley: Blake Fuquay, Caroline Witte.
High Point Central: E.C. Niebauer.
Northwest Guilford: Maggie Mahon, Danika Nelson, Riley Williams.
Page: Meredith Fennie, Kate Hunter, Harper Shepherd.
Ragsdale: Caroline Isaacson, London Thomas.
Player of the year: Harper Shepherd (Page).
Coach of the year: Josh McGehee (Page).
BOYS SOCCER
Grimsley: George Cross, Zack Davis, Harrison Skidmore, Jamel Tyler.
High Point Central: Jose Almanza, Kyle Kerestes, Sully Smith.
Northwest Guilford: David Cake, Braden Champion, Max Huber, Mason Quinlan, Seth Pickford, Eli Pippenger, Jeremy Van Duin.
Page: Trevor Craig, Foster Crenshaw, Will Fizgerald, Charlie Jones, Jason Mundy, Ben Rightsell.
Ragsdale: Rohan Gupta, Bryce Hamilton, Ian McGill, Brynen Rasbury-Suitte.
Offensive player of the year: Mason Quinlan (Northwest Guilford).
Defensive player of the year: Ian McGill (Ragsdale).
Coach of the year: Brien Braswell (Ragsdale).
GIRLS TENNIS
Grimsley: Aurora Milholin, Reese Perini, Emma Tillman.
High Point Central: Olivia Perez.
Northwest Guilford: Madison Bowen, Kate Gentel, Olivia Gleeson, Elizabeth Weidl.
Page: Allie Bartlett, Audrey Chen, Marion Sloyan, Abby Terrell, Mary Workman.
Ragsdale: Kelly Denehy, Ruby Kemp.
Player of the year: Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Robert Hogewood (Page).
VOLLEYBALL
Grimsley: Kendall Gregory, Jordan Krege, Emma Leung, Lily Roach.
High Point Central: Anne Horne.
Northwest Guilford: Sarah Barham, Avery Dole, Amelia Hammond, Grace Hammond, Sarah Riedell.
Page: Ava Cowles, Ellie Jones, Clara Pope, Emmy Robb.
Ragsdale: Ava Johnson.
Defensive player of the year: Emmy Robb (Page).
Offensive player of the year: Sarah Barham (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Nancy Everett (Northwest Guilford.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
FOOTBALL
East Forsyth: Brendan Conway, Javon Cobbs, Chris Davis, Jabez Gorham, Thomas Johnson, Jaden Lindsay, Ty Lyles, Javon McAllister, Zyun Reeves, Robbin Smith, Jamison Warren.
Glenn: Aronson Cook, Jemel Craig-Blakely, Desmond Morgan, Daniel Napper, Jahvaree Ritzie, Jahaad Scales.
Coach of the year: Antwon Stevenson (Glenn).
BOYS SOCCER
East Forsyth: Alex Echiverry, Jonah Grix, Lee Overman, Sebastian Salas, Austin Whickstrom.
Glenn: Ramiro Pazcual-Hernandez, Simon Rios Granados, Emir Vazquez.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Forsyth: Rebekah Gaines, McKinley Rice.
Player of the year: Rebekah Gaines (East Forsyth).
VOLLEYBALL
East Forsyth: Kadynce Booth, Gracie Flynn.
Player of the year: Kadynce Booth (East Forsyth).
Coach of the year: Dawn Conrad (East Forsyth).
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Southeast Guilford: Eddison Bridges, Jadon Coble, Clark Hinshaw, Jahleel Leavens, Spody Welch.
Coach of the year: Jennifer Vandiver (Southeast Guilford).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Southeast Guilford: Layla Caldwell, Olivia Carroll, Autumn Middlebrook, Claudia Mortenson.
Runner of the year: Claudia Mortenson (Southeast Guilford).
FOOTBALL
Eastern Guilford: Da'mon Coleman, Avone Mahoney, D.J. Mobley, Za'Veon Oakes, Jayson Royster, Kamell Smith, Christian Smitherman, Zack Stanley.
Southeast Guilford: Adam Akins, Xavier Byrd, Jalen Fairley, Justin Fleming, Tony Graham, Jonathan King, Keith Quick, Alex McCalop, Vaughn Neal, Marcus Thompson, Cam Williams.
Southern Guilford: Myles Crisp, Jalen Ferere, Jamier Ferere, Cameron Tatum, Jordan Wilson.
Offensive player of the year: Jalen Fairley (Southeast Guilford).
Coach of the year: Kennedy Tinsley (Southeast Guilford).
GIRLS GOLF
Southeast Guilford: Chloe Crane, Jenna Lothakoun, Josslin Lothakoun, Caroline Wright.
Player of the year: Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford).
Coach of the year: Jon Comer (Southeast Guilford).
BOYS SOCCER
Eastern Guilford: Dalton Phillips, Hunter Tatum.
Southeast Guilford: Diego Cortes Marimontes, Josh Brown.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eastern Guilford: Brooke Nemchin.
Southeast Guilford: Jolie Nhouyvanisvong.
VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Guilford: Erica Spencer.
Southeast Guilford: Sierra Still, Kyana Warner, Ashley Wyrick.
MID-STATE 3-A
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
McMichael: Brandon Bullins.
Northern Guilford: Ernesto Barrios-Zavala, Mateo De Lisa, Jack Dingman, Logan Dingman, William Fredericks, Hazen Harvell, Jaxon Tabor.
Rockingham County: Cason Pyrtle.
Runner of the year: Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Northern Guilford: Emma Fredericks, Emma Hardiman, Alyssa Hernandez, Katie Howell, Kiersten Kohler, Samantha Poole, Hope Rackers.
Rockingham County: Kaitlyn Warner.
Runner of the year: Alyssa Hernandez (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).
FOOTBALL
McMichael: Andrew Lowe, Jacob Swisher.
Morehead: Ja'Quan Cannon, Logan Dodson, D'Andre Richardson, Kelton Williams.
Northeast Guilford: Joshua Butler-Garner, Anthony Hairston, Trevon Hester, Thaddeus Hughes, Chantz James, Keondre Mabine, Zeke Nicholson, Kobie Perez, Carlos Thorpe, Joseph Waters.
Northern Guilford: Amah Achina, Tyler Anderson, Michael Frogge, Connor Lachesky, Will Lenard, Trey Ruff.
Rockingham County: Hayden Hundley, Austin Lynch, Matthew Reichenbach.
Defensive player of the year: Anthony Hairston (Northeast Guilford).
Coach of the year: Earl Bates (Northeast Guilford).
GIRLS GOLF
Northern Guilford: Cami Rivas, Ashlyn Strickland, Siana Wong.
Rockingham County: Victoria Cook, Elli Flinchum, Riley Hamilton, Olivia Peterson.
Coach of the year: Mike Williams (Rockingham County).
BOYS SOCCER
McMichael: Andres Aguirre, Christian Joyce, Matthew Kearns.
Morehead: Cole Vernon.
Northeast Guilford: Jacob Garcia.
Northern Guilford: Jesse Auger, Josh Auger, Jonthomas Buckley, Nicholas Hasler, Chase Henderson, J.D. Livaudais, Tyler Yates.
Rockingham County: Juan Gonzalez, Darren Hyre.
Offensive player of the year: Andres Aguirre (McMichael).
Coach of the year: Aaron King (Northern Guilford).
GIRLS TENNIS
McMichael: Jada Ore, Ayden Smith.
Northeast Guilford: Abby Davis, Lauren Perdue.
Northern Guilford: Rhiana Brownell, Kathrayn Masica, Anna Pope, Thalia Wall, Carmen Wallace.
Rockingham County: Grace Barrios, Taylor Robertson.
VOLLEYBALL
McMichael: Lemons Avery, Danni Lester, Malasig Skye, Cassie Tanton.
Morehead: Savannah Lewis.
Northeast Guilford: Makayla Seay.
Northern Guilford: Bella Wooden.
Rockingham County: India Hairston.
Outstanding player of the year: Cassie Tanton (McMichael).
Coach of the year: Marty Woods (McMichael).
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Southwest Guilford: Spencer Leinbach, Aman Tsegay.
Coach of the year: Chris Patrick (Southwest Guilford).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Southwest Guilford: Reece Burmeister, Isabel Davis, Claire Monson, Rhenna Moore, Amanda Pipkin, Izzy Sturm.
FOOTBALL
Dudley: Branson Adams, Jahree Braswell, Marlon Darby, Drey Latta, John Carlos Miller, Myles Murphy, Payton Page, Zayvion Rush, Myles Smith, Milan Summers, Mekhi Wall, DeOndre Williams, Jalen Williams.
Smith: Nkosi Alston, Xavier Garner, Emarion Lynch, Joshua Presna.
Southwest Guilford: Caleb Curtain, Londyn Hutcheson, Quantez Poche, Rodney Scott, Miles Taylor, Jahmre White.
Western Guilford: Dante Bovian, Darrien Dalton, Dre Dunn, Jamyr Jefferies, Javon McCain.
Defensive player of the year: Milan Summers (Dudley).
Specialty player of the year: Mekhi Wall (Dudley).
GIRLS GOLF
Dudley: Morgan Carson.
Southwest Guilford: Natashia Humphrey.
Player of the year: Morgan Carson (Dudley).
BOYS SOCCER
Dudley: Francis Boafo, Luis Cazarin-Plazola.
Smith: Jonathan Guevara-Gonzalez.
Southwest Guilford: Tyler Asbury, Mattie Cecchini, Jason Cronin, John Frazier, Trace Rogers, Apollo Sarrimanolis, J.C. Shimirimana, Luke Swift, Alejandro Vargas.
Western Guilford: Jamir Cook, Lane Decker, Matthew Diering, Will Whitman.
Offensive player of the year: Francis Boafo (Dudley).
Defensive player of the year: Luke Swift (Southwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Chris Manley (Southwest Guilford).
GIRLS TENNIS
Southwest Guilford: Gretchen Cross, Tran Nguyen, Audrey Serb, Nicole Sopala, Lanie Van Dorp, Meghan Whalen.
Western Guilford: Jordanne Arace, Brooke Henley, Rachel Johnson, Macy Morgan.
Players of the year: Brooke Henley (Western Guilford), Audrey Serb (Southwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Keith Murphy (Southwest Guilford).
VOLLEYBALL
Dudley: Mahogonay Gidderon, Nakyia Williams.
Smith: Mackenzie Combo.
Southwest Guilford: Valeria Calderon, Camilla Garner, Coree Haywood-Parker, Murphy Riggs, Meredith Scott, Ashley Zalesky.
Western Guilford: Mariah Headen, Lillie Holcomb, Emma Manlay, Maya Stotts.
Player of the year: Murphy Riggs (Southwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Meredith Antley (Southwest Guilford).
MID-STATE 2-A
FOOTBALL
Reidsville: Demontez Canada, Kwame Davis, Auldon Edwards, Stevion Harrison, Jiheem Hooper, Colby Johnson, Orion Johnson, Jordan Lindsay, Lionel Long, Breon Pass, Trey Pickard, Kyle Pinnix, Ki Rankin, Jayden Robinson.
Honorable mention: Javon Burton, Keyon Floyd, Anthon Franson, Joey Franson, Kahree Hayes, Seth Jeffries, Tamir Johnson.
Offensive lineman of the year: Trey Pickard (Reidsville).
Offensive player of the year: Lionel Long (Reidsville).
Defensive player of the year: Colby Johnson (Reidsville).
Punter of the year: Breon Pass (Reidsville).
Coach of the year: Jimmy Teague (Reidsville).
BOYS SOCCER
Reidsville: Pablo Jaramillo.
GIRLS TENNIS
Reidsville: Celine Snipes.
Honorable mention: Lexie Cruz, Marianna Faint (Reidsville).
Team sportsmanship: Reidsville.
VOLLEYBALL
Reidsville: Paige Pryor.
Honorable mention: Takhai Winchester (Reidsville).
PAC 7 2-A
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Andrews: John Shearin IV.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Andrews: Jeriel Nesbit.
FOOTBALL
Andrews: A.J. Herndon, Mario Hoskins, Jenoah McKiver, De'Andre McManus, JaKobe Morman, Darrian Thomas.
NORTHWEST 1-A
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop McGuinness: Matthew Argawala, David Armstrong, Scott Craven, C.J. Pacholke, Garrett Price, Dom Zecca.
Runner of the year: Jose Hernandez (Bishop McGuinness).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop McGuinness: Sunita Argawala, Emily Elder, McKenzie King, Clare Namen.
FOOTBALL
Bishop McGuinness: Noah Allred, Daniel Cancro.
Honorable mention: Kenneth McDonald, Phil Pfeiffer (Bishop McGuinness).
GIRLS GOLF
Bishop McGuinness: Eliza Ofsanko.
Player of the year: Laney Wessels (Bishop McGuinness).
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop McGuinness: Alan Linares, Liam McCann, Chris Muller.
Honorable mention: Connor Coxwell, Ethan Hodges.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop McGuinness: Katie Dasher, Lourdes Lopez, Michelle Petrangeli.
Honorable mention: Isabelle Bermudez (Bishop McGuinness).
Player of the year: Lydia Cortes (Bishop McGuinness).
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McGuinness: Chrisbel Alcantara, Jordyn Johnson, Adrianna Koliqi.
Honorable mention: Gianna Lucido, Grace Strader (Bishop McGuinness).
PTAC
BOYS SOCCER
Caldwell: Ben Grieves.
Greensboro Day: Cole Percival.
High Point Christian: Franklin Cox, Levi Curlee, Jackson Davis, Cole Hepner.
Westchester: Hamer Brigman, George Culp, Myles Patterson, Cook Smith.
Player of the year: George Culp (Westchester).
GIRLS TENNIS
Caldwell: Rollins Ortman.
Greensboro Day: Greta Anderson, Caroline Doss, Merit Korbus, Kendall Parr, Tinley Parr, Caroline Rainosek.
High Point Christian: Irene Duran, Mackenzie Shane.
Player of the year: Kendall Parr (Greensboro Day).
Coach of the year: Ingrid Avera (Greensboro Day).
VOLLEYBALL
Caldwell: Gabby Black, Madison Bozarth, Lindsey MacDiarmid, Christina Phillips, Sophia Plasman.
Greensboro Day: Ginny Roman, Brianna Thompson.
High Point Christian: Sydney Bell, Carson Brooks, Kennedy Powell.
Player of the year: Sophia Plasman (Caldwell).
Coach of the year: Dan Bozarth (Caldwell).
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STATE
(Chosen by N.C. Field Hockey Coaches Association)
FIRST TEAM
Grimsley: Lorien Bathgate.
Northwest Guilford: Alexandra Yancey.
Page: Evy Hochstein.
SECOND TEAM
Grimsley: Clara Lampkin.
Northwest Guilford: Grayson Fidishun, Allison Neumann.
ALL-CONFERENCE
First team
Grimsley: Anna DuPuis, Isabel Phillips, Melissa Sample.
Northwest Guilford: Katie Keller, Val Orozco.
Page: Marley Cain, Anne Dehnert, Amber Jones, Kristine Shaw.
Second team
Grimsley: Caroline Bartle, Maggie Edwards, Hannah Gillespie.
Northwest Guilford: Kaylen Ayres, Isabelle Parrett, Chantal Stalling.
Page: Eva Hecht, MaryMargaret Lea, Sophie Nutt.
Offensive MVP: Lorien Bathgate (Grimsley).
Defensive MVP: Alexandra Yancey (Northwest Guilford).
BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE
(Chosen by N.C. Soccer Coaches Association)
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Wesleyan: Nathan Cox, midfielder; Grayson Gardner, defender.
Westchester: George Culp, midfielder.
NCHSAA CLASS 4-A
Northwest Guilford: David Cake, defender; Max Huber, midfielder.
Ragsdale: Ian McGill, goalkeeper.
NCHSAA CLASS 3-A
Northern Guilford: Tyler Yates, goalkeeper.
Southwest Guilford: Luke Swift, defender.
Western Guilford: Matthew Diering, midfielder.
COACHES OF THE YEAR
Private 4-A: Scott Reitnour, Wesleyan.
Private 2-A: Adam Schwartz, Westchester.
Private assistant coach of the year: Harry Sherwood, Wesleyan.
