GREENSBORO — Twelve area baseball players will receive Bill White Scholarships this year.
White was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15- and 16-year-olds) in the area in 1965. The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following his death from cancer. This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need.
Since the first recipient in 1981, 278 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than $245,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.
The 2020 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are:
• Griffin Albright, Grimsley (DePauw).
• Luke Day, Southern Alamance (Alamance Community College).
• Trevor Glisson, Western Guilford (Wake Technical Community College).
• Gus Hughes, Grimsley (Charlotte)
• Alden Kolessar, Rockingham County (William Peace).
• Tyler Lloyd, Southwest Guilford (Barton).
• Derek Martinez, Ragsdale (N.C. A&T).
• Carson Payne, Page (Appalachian State).
• Luke Pritchett, Ragsdale (Barton).
• Alexzander Pruitt, Bartlett Yancey (Appalachian State).
• Jerome Roy, Page (North Carolina).
• Caleb Weems, Southern Guilford (N.C. State).
