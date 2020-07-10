20200419g_nws_classof2020 (copy) (copy)

Trevor Glisson, a pitcher and first baseman for Western Guilford, is one of 12 area baseball players this year who will receive Bill White Scholarships.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Twelve area baseball players will receive Bill White Scholarships this year.

White was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15- and 16-year-olds) in the area in 1965. The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following his death from cancer. This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need.

Since the first recipient in 1981, 278 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than $245,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.

The 2020 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are:

Griffin Albright, Grimsley (DePauw).

 Luke Day, Southern Alamance (Alamance Community College).

 Trevor Glisson, Western Guilford (Wake Technical Community College).

 Gus Hughes, Grimsley (Charlotte)

 Alden Kolessar, Rockingham County (William Peace).

 Tyler Lloyd, Southwest Guilford (Barton).

 Derek Martinez, Ragsdale (N.C. A&T).

 Carson Payne, Page (Appalachian State).

 Luke Pritchett, Ragsdale (Barton).

 Alexzander Pruitt, Bartlett Yancey (Appalachian State).

 Jerome Roy, Page (North Carolina).

 Caleb Weems, Southern Guilford (N.C. State).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments