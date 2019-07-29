GREENSBORO — Two area coaches have been chosen to work with teams in the 2020 N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games.
Former Reidsville and Eastern Guilford coach Doug Robertson, now at Thomasville, will be the head coach for the West football team in the July game at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium. He will be assisted by: Clint Bland, East Rutherford; Chuck Cannon, Wilkes Central; David Devine, Lawndale Burns; Nick Eddins, Boiling Springs Crest; and Wayne Hicks, St. Stephens. Paul Cornwell of Ayden-Grifton is the East head coach. Cornwell will be assisted by: Russell Dove, South Columbus; Ryan Gieselman, Kinston; Jake Thomas, Fayetteville Cape Fear; Greg Williams, Richmond County; and Steven Wright, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons.
Northern Guilford head coach Bill Chambers will assist West head coach Sonny Schofield in the East-West boys basketball game at the Greensboro Coliseum. The East head coach for boys basketball is Eric Davis of Wilmington Laney, and he will be assisted by Bobby Williams of Riverside Martin.
For the East-West girls basketball game, the West head coach is Brad Mangum of West Caldwell, assisted by Amy Sarratt of Southern Alamance. The East head coach is Don Mooring of South Lenoir, assisted by Andrew Gurley of Croatan.
For girls soccer at Macpherson Stadium, the West team will be coached by Shea Bridges of Lenoir Hibriten. Isaac Rancour of Fayetteville Pine Forest will coach the East girls.
Tim Healy of Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons will coach the West boys soccer team, and Charles Niessner of Monroe Central Academy will coach the East.
North Carolina coaches also were selected for the N.C./S.C. Carolinas Classic basketball games in March in Wilmington. The women's team will be coached by Barbara Nelson of Charlotte Myers Park, assisted by Jamie Willoughby of Tarboro. Brad LeVine of East Rutherford is the boys coach, assisted by Chris Cherry of Winterville South Central.