One of the most athletic players in the area, the 5-foot-10 junior uses her speed and length to impact the game at both ends of the floor.

 Averaged 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for a Cowgirls team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 19-10.

 All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.

 Sheetz holiday tournament MVP.

