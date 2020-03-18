 The 6-foot-3 junior is still developing as a post player, but got better and better as the season progressed.

 Fulmore averaged 14 points 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals for a Dudley team that won the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference regular-season and tournament titles, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 20-8.

 Had 11 double-doubles, and averaged 26 points and 19.5 rebounds in the Panthers’ two playoff games.

 All-conference.

