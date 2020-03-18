An intimidating presence at the back of the Vikings’ defense, the 6-foot-6 senior might have only averaged 2.3 blocks per game, but she discouraged or altered many other shots.

 Averaged 7.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for a Northwest Guilford team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Ragsdale, won the conference tournament, advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 25-4.

 Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Will play basketball at Xavier University.

