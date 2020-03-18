Artis may stand just 5-foot-3, but the senior was a do-everything guard for a Rams team that went 18-6 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

 Averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

 All-Mid-State 2-A Conference.

 Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Also third-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2019.

