Stockton is a 6-foot-5 wing who was at his best in the Panthers’ biggest games.

 The junior averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds for a Dudley team that went 17-10 and reached the second round of the Class 3-A playoffs, losing to eventual West Regional champion Morganton Freedom.

 All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.

