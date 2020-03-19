 Maybe the best offensive rebounder in the area, the 6-foot-3 junior was a perfect complement to first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection Ahmil Flowers.

 Cooper missed eight games early in the season because of an injury, and the Whirlies were a much better team after his return.

 Averaged 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for a team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference’s regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 18-8.

All-conference.

