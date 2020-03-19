 Causey was a reserve on last season’s Class 3-A championship team who, like fellow senior Miles Taylor, grew into an expanded role as a senior for the Cowboys.

 The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals for a Southwest Guilford team that reached the Class 3-A playoffs.

All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.

