Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Southwest Guilford coaches and players hold up five fingers in the postgame locker room as a tribute to injured teammate Christian Martin (who wears jersey No. 5) after Martin took a fall during Saturday's NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional boys basketball championship game in Hickory.
Southwest Guilford's Keyshaun Langley celebrates with teammates after victory over Burlington Williams in 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford assistant coach Will Price congratulates players against Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford teacher Jim Van Steen holds up Christian Martin's jersey after defeating Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Taylor Thompson, sister of injured Southwest Guilford player Christian Martin, is hugged by a Southwest supporter during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford teammates congratulate Joel Pettiford after he was named most outstanding player after 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford coach Guy Shavers will be wearing his second state championship ring in three years after defeating Burlington Williams during NCHSAA Class 3-A title game on March 16 in Chapel Hill.
Guy Shavers was named Associated Press boys basketball coach of the year for North Carolina after guiding Southwest Guilford to its second NCHSAA championship in three years. The Cowboys finished 32-0 and were ranked in the top 20 nationally in Shavers' final season as coach.
Neither Southwest Guilford students nor Keyshaun Langley could believe a foul call on a Langley block during game against Burlington Williams in 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford's Keyshaun Langley watches his three-point shot at end of half against Burlington William's Kennedy Miles during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
HIGH POINT — Former assistant coach Greg Vlazny has been named head boys basketball coach at Southwest Guilford.
Vlazny replaces Brandon Mullis, who was hired in May. Mullis' contract was not renewed after he was charged with taking indecent liberties with an underage female student at North Davidson High School, where he previously taught and coached.
Vlazny was an assistant under Guy Shavers at Southwest for 12 seasons and was a big part of NCHSAA state championship teams in 2017 and 2019. He taught English at the high school until January, when he resigned to take the position of sports director for the Jamestown Youth League. Vlazny will return to Southwest in the fall as a teacher in the Occupational Course of Study (OCS) department.
Vlazny was part of the first graduating class at Cary Academy in 2001 and played basketball and soccer there. He left as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. Vlazny continued his basketball playing career at UNCG and graduated in 2007. He and his wife, Brisa, have four children: Cade, 12; Brielle, 10; Nolan, 7; and Lincoln, 1.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.