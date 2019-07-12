Southwest Guilford vs Cox Mill (copy)

Southwest Guilford coaches and players hold up five fingers in the postgame locker room as a tribute to injured teammate Christian Martin (who wears jersey No. 5) after Martin took a fall during Saturday's NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional boys basketball championship game in Hickory.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

HIGH POINT — Former assistant coach Greg Vlazny has been named head boys basketball coach at Southwest Guilford.

Vlazny replaces Brandon Mullis, who was hired in May. Mullis' contract was not renewed after he was charged with taking indecent liberties with an underage female student at North Davidson High School, where he previously taught and coached.

Vlazny was an assistant under Guy Shavers at Southwest for 12 seasons and was a big part of NCHSAA state championship teams in 2017 and 2019. He taught English at the high school until January, when he resigned to take the position of sports director for the Jamestown Youth League. Vlazny will return to Southwest in the fall as a teacher in the Occupational Course of Study (OCS) department.

Vlazny was part of the first graduating class at Cary Academy in 2001 and played basketball and soccer there. He left as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. Vlazny continued his basketball playing career at UNCG and graduated in 2007. He and his wife, Brisa, have four children: Cade, 12; Brielle, 10; Nolan, 7; and Lincoln, 1.

Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Jay'Den Turner drives against Burlington William's Austin Tervelt during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Kobe Langley drives against Burlington William's Nasir Johnson during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship (copy) (copy)

Southwest Guilford’s Jay’den Turner soars for a dunk against Williams during the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship game March 16 in Chapel Hill. Turner is the HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the year.
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Keyshaun Langley celebrates with teammates after victory over Burlington Williams in 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship (copy)

Southwest Guilford’s Keyshaun Langley hugs Milli Higgins after defeating Burlington Williams in the 3-A state championship game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship (copy)

Southwest Guilford’s Jay’Den Turner bites down on the state championship medal after defeating Burlington Williams in the 3-A state championship game in Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Milli Huggins hugs Miles Taylor after defeating Burlington Williams in 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship (copy)

Southwest Guilford assistant coach Will Price congratulates players against Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford teacher Jim Van Steen holds up Christian Martin's jersey after defeating Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Taylor Thompson, sister of injured Southwest Guilford player Christian Martin, is hugged by a Southwest supporter during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford teammates congratulate Joel Pettiford after he was named most outstanding player after 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford coach Guy Shavers will be wearing his second state championship ring in three years after defeating Burlington Williams during NCHSAA Class 3-A title game on March 16 in Chapel Hill.
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford team gets pumped up before 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford players laugh as assistant coach does a locker room dance before 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship (copy)

Guy Shavers was named Associated Press boys basketball coach of the year for North Carolina after guiding Southwest Guilford to its second NCHSAA championship in three years. The Cowboys finished 32-0 and were ranked in the top 20 nationally in Shavers' final season as coach.
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Neither Southwest Guilford students nor Keyshaun Langley could believe a foul call on a Langley block during game against Burlington Williams in 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Kobe Langley dribbles against Burlington William's Rashaud Alston during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Keyshaun Langley watches his three-point shot at end of half against Burlington William's Kennedy Miles during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Cam Thompson knocks ball loose from Burlington Williams' Rashaud Alston during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Kobe Langley drives against Burlington Williams' Kennedy Miles during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Kobe Langley drives against Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Keyshaun Langley drives against Burlington William's Nasir Johnson during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Southwest Guilford vs Williams in 3A men's state championship

Southwest Guilford's Kobe Langley drives against Burlington Williams during 3A state championship game in Chapel Hill, NC on March 16, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments