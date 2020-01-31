Southwest Guilford 95
Parkland 72
Site: Jim Coggins Gymnasium, High Point
Why the Cowboys won: Southwest Guilford was quicker to every loose ball and every rebound and attacked the Parkland defense from the opening tip. When the Mustangs pressed, senior forward Miles Taylor — also an outstanding football player — calmly drove right through traps and found open teammates. One player Taylor and the rest of coach Greg Vlazny’s Cowboys found on a consistent basis was senior guard Bryce Causey, who led Southwest with 32 points on a variety of drives and jump shots. “Coach told us before the game, ‘When we come out we have to be aggressive,’ ” Causey said, “because the last time we played them we came out aggressive (and built a double-digits halftime lead), but didn’t maintain it. … My teammates were looking for me, and whenever you shoot with confidence you knock them down.”
Why the Mustangs lost: Parkland started slowly and trailed 13-2 after 3½ minutes. Southwest used 9-0 and 10-0 runs in the second quarter to take a 49-24 lead into the locker room. The Mustangs put together an 11-2 run in the third quarter, but the hole they dug for themselves was much too deep.
The big run: Causey scored seven straight Southwest points in the third quarter after Parkland had cut its deficit to 17 and put the Cowboys firmly in control. He had nine points in the quarter.
Three things we learned
1. Southwest Guilford did Mount Tabor a solid. With the Cowboys’ win over Parkland, combined with Dudley’s upset win at Smith, Mount Tabor sits atop the Piedmont Triad 3-A standings with a one-game lead over the Mustangs and the Golden Eagles. Parkland beat the Spartans in their first meeting, so the rematch will be huge.
2. Miles Taylor was a one-man press break for Southwest. The 6-foot-4 forward was a key player in last year’s run to the state championship, and his experience showed throughout the game. Taylor was aggressive when he needed to be and a calming force when that was required “I think I can do that every night,” Taylor said of his ability to dribble through pressure. “Of course you have to have that mindset. Coach told me, ‘Break it or look up,’ and that’s what I did. You saw the result.”
3. The defense and the offense were back for the Cowboys. Southwest lost eight seniors from a team that went unbeaten on its way to the 2019 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship, but for one night at least the Cowboys looked a lot like that team. Their defense trapped and rattles a good ball-handling Parkland team, and when they forced turnovers they ran past the Mustangs for layups. “The last two days I really got on them about consistent energy. I reminded them from Day One that individually we’re not good enough. We’re not last year’s team. … We’re finally fully buying in,” Vlazny said.
What he said: “We’re hungry. I challenged them, because we played just like this over at Dudley and that’s how we came away with that road win. They showed me that last Friday night against Dudley, but they didn’t show it Tuesday and I got on them — Greg Vlazny, Southwest Guilford coach
Up next
Parkland: Tuesday, at Western Guilford.
Southwest Guilford: Tuesday, No. 2 Smith.
BOYS
Parkland 17 7 27 21 — 72
SW Guilford 28 21 21 25 — 95
Parkland (4-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 15-3 overall) — Omari Bolden 18, Camian Shell 14, Denoris Wardlow 12, Chase Rorie 7, Allen Walcott 5, Jaden Sebastian 4, Corey Banner 3, Ramaj Williams 3, Omarion Bitting 2, Scott Walker 2, Charles Gunter 2.
Southwest Guilford (3-3, 10-10) — Bryce Causey 32, Miles Taylor 19, Jeremy Mull 14, Aamaj Platt 9, Elijah Foust 7, Claude Cormack 6, Rodney Scott 3, Mason Yarbray 3, Caleb Theriault 2.
GIRLS
Parkland 7 8 8 6 — 29
SW Guilford 18 9 20 16 — 63
Parkland (1-5 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 7-10 overall) — Danasja Horne 13, Zuri Greenlee 4, Taleeya Reed 4, Jayla Massey 3, Laila Holloway 3, Kyla McCoy 1, Dynaijia Andrews 1.
Southwest Guilford (5-1, 14-6) — Tir Nyok 16, Kendall Shaw 10, Grace Harriman 10, Ja’lyn Slade 7, Lauryn Adeloye 7, Aja Hairston 4, Avelyn Paulino 4, Courtney Taylor 3, Jocelyn Foust 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.