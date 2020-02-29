GREENSBORO — Although the Southeast Guilford girls basketball team had several players back from last season’s state championship team, coach Rachel Clark said it took them a while to start playing as a cohesive unit. Now that the Falcons are playing together, the rest of the teams still in the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs had better be ready.
Southeast (28-1) took an early lead, went on a 19-2 run late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to take control and cruised a 69-26 win over Central Cabarrus today in the third round of the playoffs.
“For a while we kind of rode just on talent,” Clark said. “But here lately they kind of came together as a team and have been doing some bonding, so that translates to the floor.”
Clark said that despite the returning players’ presence, they also have several new players and it just took time for everyone to feel comfortable. She said that because the team has so many good players, it’s taken this long for each to understand their role and adjust accordingly.
“We were just trying to mix the old with the new and just make it one whole unit,” Clark said. “We have a lot of talent, and I think that you have to let the roles play themselves out. A lot of people were trying to make things happen instead of letting it happen organically.”
The players know they need to be better than last season, because it is always difficult to repeat as champions.
“We just have to come out and do what we did last year,” said Raven Preston, who finished with a game-high 26 points today. “We just have to pick it up on defense and bring the intensity all the time. Obviously, score the ball, look for each other and play through each other.”
”We knew it was going to be more of a challenge (to repeat) because we knew all the teams were going to be coming for us,” said Kennedi Simmons, who scored 23 points. “We knew that this season we were going to have to go even harder than we did last year.”
Clark emphasized that in order for the team to improve some players had to understand that they weren’t always going to be in control on the floor.
“I think it was a matter of learning how to go from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat when necessary,” Clark said. “Now you can kind of see them, if you saw some of those plays out there (during the game) where they’re just passing and going and everything looks together.”
With the Falcons cruising into the fourth round of the playoffs, they will get one more home game Tuesday against Waxhaw Cutherbertson (28-2), the program they beat 55-49 in last year's Class 3-A championship game. Clark said the goal is to still practice hard and be prepared.
“We're just trying to stay together and stay in our game plan,” Clark said. “We’re trying to make it so that practice is focused as possible. We haven’t had many hard games, so we’ve got to be ready.”
Box score
Central Cabarrus 10 12 2 2 — 26
Southeast Guilford 21 18 25 5 — 69
No. 7 seed Central Cabarrus (23-6) — Aniyah Tate 12, Imari Knight 5, Demi Case 4, China'ra Cherry 3, Ja-el Miller 2.
No. 2 seed Southeast Guilford (28-1) — Raven Preston 26, Kennedi Simons 23, Sydney Roberts 9, Nyree Bell 4, Mykensie Harris 3, Jessie Hopkins 2, Makayla Poole 2.
