HICKORY — Facing an undefeated team that has played in regional finals four of the last five years, Southeast Guilford did what it does best. The Falcons played great defense and Kennedi Simmons and Raven Preston took over on offense as they held off Morganton Freedom 49-46 today in the NCHSAA Class 3-A West girls basketball final.
Simmons, the 2019 state championship game MVP and HSXtra.com Player of the Year, scored 19 points grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out three assists. Preston, a sophomore wing who also played a key role in last year’s title run added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.
“They’re our leading scorers, and when they’re not playing their game nobody is,” coach Rachel Clark said. “When they turn it on, I feel very comfortable and at ease.”
Clark was more at ease once Freedom had to come out of its zone defense and play man-to-man against the Falcons. Simmons, Preston and sophomore point guard Sydney Roberts (11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) were able to take the Patriots off the dribble and either score or get fouled as they maintained their lead.
“At the end of the game I saw a lot of my teammates getting flustered,” Simmons said, “and I told them, ‘We’ve got to calm down. We’re good, OK? Just calm down.’ ”
Things got a little bit uncomfortable for Southeast (30-1) in the closing minutes as a 10-point lead was cut to three, but the Falcons didn’t allow Freedom (29-1) to get off a potential tying 3-pointer on the Patriots’ final possession.
“We did a good job of pressuring near the end,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick, “but they’re not a team you want to get down 10 to.”
Jessica Hopkins scored off a cut to the basket, Preston converted in transition and Simmons hit two free throws for Southeast’s final six points. The Falcons had a cushion because they limited Freedom to 27 percent shooting for the game and held them without a field goal for nearly eight minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters.
“Our defense is irregular, so teams have a hard time figuring out how to attack us,” Clark said. “We’ve got (Raven), who’s really long at the top, and players who normally shoot 3s from there don’t even think about it.”
Freedom was 2-for-15 from beyond the arc, but the Patriots showed why they were 29-0 going into today's game at Lenoir-Rhyne University's Shuford Gymnasium.
“I’m just proud of them,” Reddick said. “We fought back from 10 down and had a chance. I just wish I’d had a timeout left at the end.”
Now Southeast Guilford can start thinking about a repeat as the Falcons prepare for the Class 3-A state championship game at 5:05 p.m. next Saturday at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. They will face Fayetteville E.E. Smith (30-1), an 81-78 winner over Jacksonville.
“I’m never completely happy — and they know that,” Clark said of her players, “but the first half (today) was one of the best halves we’ve played. The third quarter is usually our thing, but we got comfy or slow coming out of halftime. We did play a strong fame and finished out, and I’m really proud of them.”
Box score
Southeast Guilford 17 11 6 15 — 49
Freedom 11 7 10 18 — 46
No. 2 seed Southeast Guilford (30-1) — Kennedi Simmons 19, Raven Preston 15, Sydney Roberts 11, Jessica Hopkins 4.
