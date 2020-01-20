A recap of a victory by the Southeast Guilford girls basketball team over West Forsyth:
Score
Southeast Guilford 67
West Forsyth 54 (OT)
What
Rodney Clark Annual MLK Basketball Tournament, Southeast Guilford HS
Why the Falcons won
In an otherwise even game, the 2019 state Class 3-A champs made 11 of 14 free throws in overtime. Eleven of the Falcons 15 overtime points came from the line. Raven Preston did a little of everything and a lot of scoring. Southeast’s 5-foot-10 sophomore scored a game-high 30 points.
Why the Titans lost
They are young. Seven of the nine Titans on the roster are freshmen or sophomores. “We’ve only had this group together for about a week,” said Titans coach Brittany Cox. “We’ve had some adversity with injuries, and we just brought some players up from the JVs.”
Stars
West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville, a 6-foot junior, led the Titans with 22 points, and freshman point guard Callie Scheier played with poise and added 13 points. According to her coach, Caroline Johnson played the best game of her career. Johnson, a 6-2 sophomore post player, had the basket that sent it to overtime.
Southeast Guilford: Raven Preston scored 30 points but also hit the boards hard against taller Titans. She also offered a bit of composure in a sometimes frantic game. “We just have to realize that we are going to have ups and downs and we just have to keep doing what we do,” Preston said.
The big plays
- With 6:39 to play and the Falcons holding a one-point lead, Southeast’s Sydney Roberts stole the ball and converted the layup to move the lead to 43-40.
- Trailing 48-41 with five minutes remaining, West Forsyth called a timeout. When the teams took the floor again, the Titans nailed two consecutive three-pointers – first Shakira Baskerville, then Callie Scheier – to make it 48-47.
- With just over two minutes to play, Scheier made a steal, converted the layup and was fouled. She made the free throw to tie the score at 50-50.
- After Preston gave the Falcons a 52-50 lead, Caroline Johnson tied it again with 38 seconds to play.
- With 30 seconds remaining and West Forsyth down by two, Caroline Johnson scored from underneath to send the game into overtime.
- The Falcons began overtime with a pair of baskets by Kennedi Simmons to take a 56-52 lead. After the Titans closed to within two, Southeast built the lead to six from the foul line.
Three things we learned
1. West Forsyth is on the right track. The Titans lost two key returnees from the Class 4-A championship team of a season ago, and they are asking players to play different roles. Through all that, though, they are keeping themselves in games. “I love the way we fight,” Cox said. “We never gave up tonight. We have a lot to learn but we never give up.”
2. The Preston-Simmons combo can be lethal. Simmons had 14 points and was a key part of everything the Falcons did.
3. The Falcons have won 22 straight dating to a Feb. 20, 2019, loss to Eastern Guilford in the conference semifinals, but they don’t talk about it much. “Not really,” Preston said. “We just want to keep playing our game and keep winning.”
What they’re saying
"This was our first close game, and I think there was a lot of nerves early on. Playing a team like West Forsyth shows us the caliber of team we will be playing.” – Southeast Guilford coach Rachel Clark.
“I told the team that they need to trust the game plan and listen better to the coaches. Sometimes that’s the hardest thing for young players to do.” – Cox.
“We learned that when we get tired, we can’t expect things to happen the way we want them to.” – Clark.
Records
West Forsyth: 10-5
Southeast Guilford: 16-0
Up next
West Forsyth: Reagan, 6 p.m. Friday.
Southeast Guilford: Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
West Forsyth 7 16 14 15 2 — 54
Southeast Guilford 11 17 13 11 15 — 67
West Forsyth: Callie Scheier 13, Alana Gray 4, Brooke Schaffer 6, Shakira Baskerville 22, Callie Johnson 7.
Southeast Guilford: Jessica Hopkins 5, Kennedi Simmons 14, Sydney Roberts 7, Raven Preston 30, Nyree Bell 6, Shunte Bethea 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.