It was a disappointing Senior Night for the Parkland Mustangs.
Greensboro Smith charged into Tom Muse Gymnasium and rolled to a 78-64 victory, knocking Parkland out of first place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference on Friday night.
The loss gives Mount Tabor the conference championship, even though the Mustangs beat the Spartans twice during the regular season.
Parkland drops into a second-place tie with Smith, but Mount Tabor and Smith will be seeded No. 1 and 2, respectively, for the upcoming Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference tournament and receive first-round byes. Parkland will be seeded No. 3 and play a first-round game on Monday night at home. The boys and girls semifinals and finals will be held at Parkland.
The game was delayed 46 minutes because the bus carrying the Smith girls team got caught in a massive traffic jam on I-40 when a truck went off the road and into the median. As part of the Senior Night festivities, all senior boys and girls players, along with the senior cheerleaders, were honored before the boys game.
Smith used a dominating second quarter — outscoring Parkland 24-8 — to take total and complete control of the game.
What little chance the Mustangs had all but evaporated when floor leader Camian Shell fouled out with seven minutes remaining.
Trailing by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were forced to foul. And foul. And foul. The Golden Eagles didn’t exactly nail this one down from the foul line, hitting 10 of 22 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Coach Travis Holcomb-Faye said he was more than a little disappointed in his team, but preferred to look ahead rather than dwell on the past.
“That’s all we have in front of us is looking ahead,” he said. “We are looking forward to the conference tournament. We are going to have to play harder than we did tonight. We gave us too many easy baskets.”
Normally an excellent outside-shooting team, the Mustangs didn’t hit their first 3-pointer until early in the second half.
“We’re going to have to make shots,” said Holcomb-Faye. “We didn’t shoot well from the perimeter. We had some good looks in the first half but they just didn’t fall. We just had a bad shooting night and I thought we didn’t box out well either. When you give us as many layups as we did, you are not going to be successful.”
Things got so bad for the Mustang shooters that one high-arching shot from deep in the right corner hit one of the overhead speakers.
Pairings for the conference tournament will be announced today, but Parkland could end up playing Smith again in the semifinals.
Omari Bolden led Parkland (18-4, 7-3) with 21, Denoris Wardlow had 13 and Shell 12. Silas Mason led Smith (18-6, 7-3) with 24.
Smith 78 Parkland 64
Smith 13 24 20 21 — 78
Parkland 16 8 15 25 — 64
Smith: Hargrove 4, Williams 9, Hinds 12, Taylor 4, Silas Mason 24, McMullen 8, Moore 9, George 8
Parkland: Rorie 2, Camian Shell 12, Walker 5, Denoris Wardlow 13, Omari Bolden 21, Fulmore 3, Bitting 2, Williams 4, Walcott 2
Records: Smith 18-6 (7-3), Parkland 18-4 (7-3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.