GREENSBORO — To be the champ you have to beat the champ, it's been said. To be the boys champion of this year's HAECO Invitational, the Smith Golden Eagles will have to beat two champs.
They took care of one, dominating 2018 champion Northwest Guilford, 67-44, in tonight's late semifinal. Now coach Derrick Partee's team will have to beat a Greensboro Day team that has won the other seven titles in the past eight years and is the reigning NCISAA Class 4-A champion.
Smith (11-1) will face the Bengals (16-2) in Saturday's 5:30 p.m. championship game. Greensboro Day advanced with an 82-38 win over Page in today's first semifinal.
"Obviously, winning here is one of our goals this year," Partee said. "We want to win the (Piedmont Triad 3-A) Conference, the HAECO, our conference tournament and a state championship. That would put us right in line with our goals for the season."
These teams met in the 2017 final, with GDS winning 73-49, and Smith hasn't won the tournament since current Dudley athletics director Art Wade guided the Golden Eagles to the 2003 title. To claim the title, "We have to hit boards," Partee said. "We have to slow down Cam Hayes, and we can't give them open looks. I've seen them make a lot of 3s the last two nights, but most of them were wide-open looks."
The Golden Eagles will challenge Greensboro Day's shooters with a long lineup that features four starters who stand 6-foot-5 or taller. But Partee said, "It's more about our effort and getting out there to make them shoot tough shots."
Bengals coach Freddy Johnson knows what his team is up against tonight.
"They're extremely talented," Johnson said of the Golden Eagles. "They're big in the middle, big on the wings. Almost every one of their guys is long. ... We're going to have to shoot the ball well and protect the ball."
With Virginia signee Carson McCorkle sidelined because of a stress fracture in his right foot, Greensboro Day needed a guard to step up during the tournament and help with shooting and ballhandling. Friday night that player was junior Brock Williams, a transfer from Burlington Christian, who finished with 25 points and also contributed as a defender and a distributor in the win over Page.
"I thought Brock was really good and Jaydon Young was really good, too," Johnson said, mentioning a freshman guard who finished with eight points. "The more guys we can get to step up the better it's going to be for us."
GREENSBORO DAY 82, PAGE 38
PAGE (8-5) — Jaden Ellis 4-14 2-4 11, Jason Sellars 2-5 3-5 7, Whit Edwards 2-3 0-0 6, Zion Connor 2-8 1-2 5, Mike Maxwell 1-7 0-0 3, Tyren Farrow 0-3 3-4 3, Marshall Klugg 1-2 0-0 3, Grady Sherrill 0-2 0-0 0, Mack Pearsall 0-1 0-0 0, Josh Scovens 0-3 0-0 0, Jonathan Campbell 0-3 0-0 0, Justin Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-52 9-15 38.
GREENSBORO DAY (16-2) — Brock Williams 9-10 6-7 25, Cam Hayes 5-11 5-6 15, Jaydon Young 3-8 0-1 8, Cason Pierce 3-5 0-0 6, Rahul Patel 2-4 0-0 6, Bryce Harris 2-6 1-2 6, Jackson Noble 2-3 2-2 6, Whit Trevey 2-4 0-0 5, Donovan Stricklin 1-1 0-0 3, Jordan Moody 1-2 0-0 2, Cam Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron Leake 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Ege Katitas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 14-18 82.
Page 6 18 8 6 — 38
Greensboro Day 19 19 22 22 — 82
3-point goals—Page 5-24 (Edwards 2-2, Klugg 1-2, Ellis 1-5, Maxwell 1-6, Sherrill 0-1, Scovens 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Farrow 0-3, Connor 0-2), Greensboro Day 8-28 (Young 2-7, Patel 2-4, Williams 1-1, Harris 1-2, Stricklin 1-1, Trevey 1-3, Spencer 0-1, Leake 0-1, Moody 0-1, Noble 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Hayes 0-4). Fouled out—Connor. Rebounds—Page 36 (Sellars 9), Greensboro Day 40 (Harris 7). Assists—Page 6 (Farrow 3), Greensboro Day 17 (Hayes 5). Total fouls—Page 14, Greensboro Day 12.
SMITH 67, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 44
NORTHWEST GUILFORD (9-3) — Christian Hampton 9-14 1-2 23, Connor Ballou 3-9 0-0 8, Robbie Boulton 2-3 1-3 6, Brandon Thomas 1-8 1-1 3, Josh Humphrey 1-4 0-0 2, Dean Reiber 1-4 0-0 2, Shaq Marsh 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Watkins 0-6 0-0 0, Jake Kawalec 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Hartzell 0-1 0-0 0, Khari Carson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 3-6 44.
SMITH (11-1) — Silas Mason 12-20 0-0 24, Nick McMullen 9-16 2-4 20, Khalid Hinds 2-8 2-2 6, Jordan Williams 2-6 1-2 5, Juwelz Hargrove 1-5 2-2 4, Maurice Hines 1-2 0-0 2, Kobe George 1-4 0-2 2, Isaiah Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Nyikos Fritts 1-1 0-0 2, Armond Setzer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 7-12 67.
Northwest Guilford 11 14 8 11 — 44
Smith 14 16 16 21 — 67
3-point goals—Northwest Guilford 7-25 (Hampton 4-5, Ballou 2-8, Boulton 1-2, Reiber 0-2, Watkins 0-3, Humphrey 0-2, Thomas 0-3), Smith 0-1 (Hargrove 0-1). Rebounds—Northwest Guilford 23 (Humphrey, Boulton, Reiber 3), Smith 49 (Jordan Williams 11). Assists—Northwest Guilford 9 (Boulton 3), Smith 9 (Williams, George 4). Total fouls—Northwest Guilford 12, Smith 13.
