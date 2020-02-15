GREENSBORO — Even a shattered backboard and a 22-hour delay could not stop the Grimsley Whirlies from claiming a share of their first conference championship in boys basketball since 2008.
One day after their showdown with Northwest Guilford was suspended at halftime after the Vikings’ Christain Hampton shattered a backboard on a dunk attempt, the Whirlies finished the job this evening with a 75-60 victory at Dudley High School’s Chester L. Bradley Gymnasium.
“It was what it was, and they were in the same situation we were,” said Grimsley coach Darren Corbett. “We came in today at 3, had a shootaround and talked about some of the adjustments we had to make. We came ready to play.”
“I don’t think if fazed us or them,” Northwest Guilford coach Lee Reavis said of the delay in finishing the game. “They’re kids and they play all the time.”
With the victory, Grimsley (7-1, 16-6) shared the Metro 4-A regular-season title with Northwest (7-1, 20-4). The Vikings win the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, which begins Monday, by virtue of their 74-72 win over the Whirlies in the first round of the HAECO Invitational.
Grimsley will be the No. 2 seed and will face rival Page on Tuesday night in a tournament semifinal. The game will be played at Grimsley’s Robert Sawyer Gymnasium as long as the school can get a new backboard installed in time as expected. Northwest will be home Tuesday night to face the High Point Central-Ragsdale winner.
Grimsley led 35-24 when Hampton’s attempt at a left-handed windmill dunk shattered the backboard Friday night at Grimsley. He came back strong today and led the Vikings with 20 points, but the closest they could get in the second half was eight points early in the third quarter. It didn’t help that senior forward Dean Reiber picked up his fourth foul just 23 seconds into the half and was held to four points.
“It was huge Dean picking up that fourth foul early,” Reavis said. “In a game of this magnitude, coming off the break like that it was tough for him.”
The Whirlies knew Northwest would make some runs today, but they responded every time.
“We’re building a culture of winning, and we’ve talked all year about how you answer a run with a run,” Corbett said. “We know how good a team they are, so we talked about that before we came over here. Our kids did a great job of that today.”
Junior forward Daniel Cooper led Grimsley with 25 points and always seemed to be in position to finish a break or put back an offensive rebound.
“The dog in me tells me to go get the ball,” Cooper said. “When we need a bucket, go bet a bucket.”
Seniors Ronan Martinek-Jenne (17 points) and Ahmil Flowers (15) got some buckets, too.
“This feels good,” Flowers said. “We were just hoping we’d have the same momentum as last night.”
For Corbett, who is in the first season of his second stint as Grimsley’s coach, the journey to earning a share of the Metro 4-A title started in March 2019.
“It’s like I told them the day I got the job, ‘Fellas, we’re not going to wait. We’re trying to win now,’ ” said Corbett, who also was the Whirlies’ coach when they last won or shared a title in 2008. “We wanted to make sure everybody put in the work to put us in the position where we are today. That’s exactly what these kids have done, and I’m super-proud of them.”
Northwest had won 10 straight, but the Vikings are not going to panic.
“We’re ticked off any time we don’t win,” Reavis said, “but at the end of the day you have to make sure you’re getting better and we have to learn from our experiences today and yesterday. … You get some outside noise about this, that or the other and we just have to make sure the kids stay focused and stay together.”
BOX SCORES
BOYS
Northwest Guilford 8 16 14 22 — 60
Grimsley 18 17 20 20 — 75
Northwest Guilford (7-1 Metro 4-A, 20-4 overall) — Christain Hampton 20, Robbie Boulton 10, Jackson Hartzell 9, Brandon Thomas 8, Shaq Marsh 5, Josh Humphrey 4, Dean Reiber 4.
Grimsley (7-1, 16-6) — Daniel Cooper 25, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 17, Ahmil Flowers 15, Jayden Watlington 6, Tyler Albright 4, Ross Kreager 3, D.J. Workman 2, Luke Jenkins 2, Travis Shaw 1.
GIRLS
Northwest Guilford 23 15 18 10 — 66
Grimsley 4 4 3 13 — 24
Northwest Guilford (7-1 Metro 4-A, 21-3 overall) — Reagan Kargo 18, Megan Harkey 12, Thalia Carter 10, Jadyn Murray 8, Shaena Riddles 6, Hannah Parker 5, Madison Young 2, Hannah Baker 2, Kailyn Young 2, Riley McCall 1.
Grimsley (3-5, 7-15) — Destonie Tisdale 19, Saniya Arant 3, Juju Gwynn 2.
