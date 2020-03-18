A steady point guard, Carter excelled defensively and was outstanding offensively in the open floor.

 The 5-foot-8 senior averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for a Vikings team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Ragsdale, won the conference tournament, advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 25-4.

 Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district,

 All-Metro 4-A.

 HAECO Invitational MVP.

