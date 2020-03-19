When the 6-foot-5 sophomore took over as the Nighthawks’ primary ballhandler, their offense found another gear that helped them win the Mid-State 3-A Conference regular-season title.

 The younger brother of former Northern standout Kellen Hodge and the son of assistant coach Derek Hodge, Nolan averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for a team that went 16-10 and reached the Class 3-A playoffs.

 All-conference and third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

