One of the top post players in the area, the 6-foot-8 senior elevated his game during the Golden Eagles’ run to the Class 3-A West Regional semifinals.

 McMullen averaged more than 15 points and 10 rebounds for a Smith team that finished 21-8.

 All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference and first-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Third-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2019.

 Will play basketball at Murray State.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments