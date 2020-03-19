 A physical scorer for the Wildcats, as well as one of the area’s top football quarterbacks in the Class of 2021, the 6-foot-4 forward averaged 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals.

 Smith helped Eastern Guilford go unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, reach the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs and finish 22-7.

All-conference.

