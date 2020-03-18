Nesbitt is a dynamic wing who finished her Red Raiders career as a four-time all-conference selection and led them to three PAC 7 2-A tournament championships.

 The 5-foot-10 senior averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.

 Four-year team captain.

 Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Chosen to play in the Triad All-Star Classic.

 Also an outstanding athlete in track and field.

 Will play basketball at Fayetteville State.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments