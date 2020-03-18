 Harris was a senior leader for a Nighthawks team that shared the Mid-State 3-A Conference regular-season title, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 21-7.

 The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

 Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 All-conference.

 Triad All-Star Classic selection.

