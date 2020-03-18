Blackwell played point guard for a Bengals team that reached the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game and finished 27-4.

 The 5-foot-6 junior averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 steals and 3.4 assists for a deep team to earn 4-A all-state honors.

 All-PTAC performer.

