 A 5-foot-9 guard, Monroe stretches defenses with her 3-point shooting and can also get to the basket off the dribble.

 The junior averaged 12.5 points for a Tigers team that shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title with Northwest Guilford, reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 22-5.

 Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Committed to Elon.

