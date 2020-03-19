A transfer from Cummings, Edwards made a major impact in football and basketball in his lone season with the Rams.

 In basketball, the 6-foot-4 senior averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

 Helped Reidsville finish 26-3 and reach the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

 Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Finished his high school career with more than 2,000 points.

 Was a standout receiver for the Rams' Class 2-A state championship football team.

