The Reidsville-South Granville boys basketball game in the Class 2-A state quarterfinals tonight in Creedmoor was stopped with 19 seconds remaining after an altercation and after pepper spray was released inside the school gym.
It's not clear what caused the altercation, whether there was more than one and who used pepper spray. The News & Record did not have a reporter at the game and was monitoring the broadcast by the Reidsville Radio Network.
Players were removed from the court and the gym was cleared with South Granville leading 72-66, according to the broadcast by the father-and-son announcing team of Allan and Blake Kelley.
The Kelleys reported a strong presence of law enforcement officials after the incident, with EMS workers and firefighters as well. The announcers said they were about 30 feet from the incident, and the Kelleys and others near them could be heard coughing or clearing their throats during the delay with pepper spray still hanging in the air in the small gymnasium.
After a delay that the Kelleys estimated at close to an hour, Reidsville coach Jason Ross told them that the teams would resume the game Thursday at a time to be determined. The game will be played with no spectators and only essential personnel.
The Kelleys praised the quality of the game and the sportsmanship that took place before the incident.
