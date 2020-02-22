BURLINGTON — Top-seeded Reidsville broke open a tight game in the second half and pulled away for a 86-74 win over No. 2 Carrboro on Saturday in the Mid-State 2-A Conference boys basketball tournament championship game
The Rams' players came into the building looking loose and were all smiles before the tipoff, but coach Jason Ross said his guys knew they were there on a business trip.
“I think before we even got on the bus the guys were focused," Ross said. "They understood what we needed to do to win this game and wanted to win this championship. Carrboro is a great team. They have great players and great coaches, so we knew going in it was going to be a struggle, but I knew our depth would help us to wear them down."
A jumper by Reidsville junior Breon Pass and a later bucket by Stevion Harrison helped the Rams (23-2) go on a 7-1 run in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but the Jaguars made it a one-possession game courtesy of a put-back by Carrboro’s L.J. Rigsbee at 21-18 to close the first quarter.
Jack Morgan hit a 3-pointer on the Jaguars' first possession of the second quarter to tie the score, and that would set the tone for what turned into an intense back-and-forth affair that featured several ties and lead changes.
Reidsville switched to a full-court press and it paid off big as two forced turnovers on Jaguars inbounds attempts turned into points for the Rams as they closed the half with a 42-38 advantage.
T.K. Paisant would cut the lead to a point on an old-fashioned three-point play early in the third quarter, but that was a close as Carrboro (15-10) would get the rest of the way as Reidsville took a 64-53 lead into the fourth period.
The Jaguars would cut the Rams' lead under 10 points on two occasions, but every time Carrboro would threaten to get back in it the Rams came through with clutch scores as the clock wound down.
Ultimately, Reidsville put together one final push beginning with a Jacob Marshall score in the post followed by a second-chance bucket by Auldon Edwards that basically put the game out of reach.
Edwards had a great all-around performance. He forced a pair of turnovers, was locked in defensively and scored effectively in key situations that helped keep his team down the stretch.
“Auldon played great," said Ross, whose team rides a 19-game winning streak into the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. "He told me when he got to school that he was focused and knew what he needed to do. He’s been a team player all year. Coming from Burlington Cummings, he was averaging like 30 points a game for them last year, but coming here he kind of took a back seat and became a real team player because we’ve got several players that can score night in and night out."
One of those players was Pass, who had a game-high 25 points. Edwards scored 22 and made three 3-point baskets and Harrison chipped in 11.
Jared Porter and Paisant led Carrboro with 16 points each and Ethan Stutts added 14, including three 3s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.